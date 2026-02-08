Naperville North boys basketball knocks off Metea with a strong second half

The Naperville North Huskies are on the road as they head to Metea Valley boys basketball. The Huskies are in second place in the DVC with a record of 6-1, while the Mustangs hope to move up in the standings with a big home win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The black and gold are on the run as the trifecta of Emmanuel Miller, Collin Booker, and Sincere Williams help seal the deal with Williams capping it off with the basket.

Mustangs and Huskies trade off baskets in the opening quarter

With under a minute in the first quarter, the tug of war continues. Miles Okyne gets the defensive board and goes coast-to-coast for the lay-in to tie the game at 10.

Under 30 seconds into quarter number one, Miller passes to Koi Young. Young sets up Tre Watkins for the three that he buries. The Mustangs are in the lead 13-10 at the end of the first.

Now in the second quarter, Mustang Collin Booker swings it to Miller, who believes in Tre Watkins, and Watkins’ mid-range jumper is successful.

North responds as Carson Laughlin sails it to Reid Montanari. He finds Will Harvey, which equals a give-and-go, and that gives the Huskies a one-point lead.

Okyne flubs a pass, and the ball gets lost in traffic. Tre Watkins snags it and moves up the floor, but can’t capitalize. Though if at first you don’t succeed…try again and Watkins will do that as he dunks the ball through.

After being on the passing side of things, the Naperville North scoring party of Max Steele helps get Carson Laughlin involved, and he scoops it in for the successful layup!

Metea’s triple threat of Miller, Marcus Sewart, and Tre Watkins connects as Watkins sinks the deep three to break the tie as the Mustangs lead 24-21.

Following a bucket from North’s Jack Zitko, Zitko feeds a cross-court pass to Max Steele, who drops in the turnaround. North is up by one at the break by a 25-24 score.

North turns the tide in the second half

Now in the third, North looks to extend its lead. The Huskies get help from senior Max Steele, who connects on the trifecta. The Huskies open up a 34-27 lead.

North’s Jack Zitko is a determined bucket-getter. He snatches the loose ball off Metea’s inbound pass and makes a run to the rim and finishes it off for two more points.

Metea looks for spark and finds it in Miller. Marcus Brewell nicely assists Miller’s floater, but Metea still has work to do, trailing by nine at the end of the third.

Now in the fourth, Metea tries to continue the comeback. Booker and Sewart swing the ball to Miller, who sinks the three from distance.

Naperville North boys basketball picks up another conference win

Metea puts the defensive pressure on North’s offense. North’s Max Steele passes to Miles Okyne, who gets senior Carson Laughlin involved. Laughlin powers up and gets another basket to put the game on ice. The Huskies take the victory over Metea, 54-46, thanks to a strong second half. Naperville North remains just a game behind Neuqua Valley with a 7-1 DVC record.

