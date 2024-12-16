Naperville North boys basketball picks up first conference win over crosstown rival Naperville Central

It’s Crosstown Classic time as Naperville North boys basketball welcomes Naperville Central for a conference showdown. The Redhawks soar in fresh off a close three-point over Willowbrook while the Huskies hope to capture DVC win number one of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Teams trade leads in the early going

The Huskies get an early turnover and Max Steele brings the ball up the court but realizes that he’s open so he takes the three and hits it for a 10-5 Husky lead.

Later on, the Redhawks get a turnover. TJ Hillman dribbles and the bounce passes to Alex Liabo who goes off the glass to tie the game at 13.

15-15 as North has possession with Carson Loughlin who misses but there’s Will Harvey with the board and put back to break the tie.

The Redhawks continue their aggressive start on defense. Cooper Page and Hillman get a piece and then Hillman regains control and gets his shot to fall with a defender in his face to give Central a 20-19 lead after one.

North starts the second quarter hot with Harvey finding a wide-open Miles Okyne and he sinks the three-point basket.

The first half shootout continues for both teams as Evan Moss drives and displays a beautiful lay in to make it a two-point advantage for Central.

However North continues to make Central pay from behind the line because Okyne is open in the corner and bingo.

Under twenty seconds in the half the Huskies move the ball around the court until Jack Zitko finds Steele who hits another three-point basket to cap off a 14-5 run for North as the Huskies lead 40-33 at the half.

Raining threes in the second half

The second-half forecast of threes remains at 100 percent and it’s Zitko getting involved from behind the line with another triple.

The Redhawks start to stir it up from the three look who it is, it’s Daniel Nussbaum launching a a three ball the senior hits it.

The Huskies hold a 50-39 lead but Laibo is ready to take another and he connects to beat the buzzer. Redhawks trail 50-43 after three.

Central continues their climb back into the game with Nussbaum on a fastbreak but can’t get the bucket to fall. However, Moss is there for the board and put back, and it’s down to a four-point game.

Then Page finds Nussbaum who takes another three and kaboom. Nussbaum with 16 points off the bench to go with three-pointers made and the Hawks trail 60-57.

Naperville North adds late insurance to seal the win

Although the Huskies are too hot to handle all night. Will Harvey lays one in to add more insurance for the home team.

North ices the game with Carson Loughlin who drives, spins and scoops it in. Naperville North boys basketball takes the high-scoring game over Naperville Central 74-63.

