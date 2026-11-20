It’s Senior Night for the Valley’s boys bowling team and a DVC matchup as they welcome the bowl dawgs of Naperville North to Fox Bowl in Wheaton, a venue that serves as the home lanes for both teams. The Huskies are in revenge mode after falling to Naperville Central earlier this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Valley senior Harish Ramasubmarian sets the tone for the home squad by hurling a strike.

Teams get off to a fast start

Here’s another Valley senior, Derek Wayne. His roll may not be a strike, but he cleans up the remaining pins for a spare.

Naperville North’s Cooper Pisano has already ordered up an early Thanksgiving Turkey but comes back to the table for more, picking up his fourth straight strike to begin his series. Pisano bowls a 226 in game one with 8 strikes.

Teammate Logan Spencer joins the strike fest. He launches a missile down the lane, blowing up all ten pins.

Austin Lynch is looking to keep the Valley’s within reach. Another strike will do the trick.

For North, it’s not just Pisano and Spencer leading the charge. Nick Alexandrov orders up a strike and is one of three Huskies to break a 500 series total.

The Huskies get more assistance from Miles Skinner, who places his ball right near the corner to take out three pins for the spare.

Back to Pisano, who lines up for another Turkey. His roll takes a curve and connects with the target, corner pin swag style.

As for the Valley’s, Brody Kot makes his second try count with the spare, which can be just as pivotal to stay in the match.

Austin Lynch leads the charge for the Valley’s. A 2-5 spare helps him to an overall three-game series of 530, earning the team MVP chain.

However, this one is all Huskies. Spencer continues to be a strike menace as his next attempt is spot on to dethrone the pins.

Huskies pick up first DVC win of the season

Pisano remains a strike machine from start to finish. He gets a front-row seat to all his pins collapsing as he and Spencer each bowl a 557, and the Huskies take the win by over 300 pins over the Valleys. Final score: 2528-2221 North.

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