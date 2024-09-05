Naperville North boys golf outlasts Metea Valley in DVC matchup

Naperville North boys golf travels to Orchard Valley to take on Metea Valley. Both teams are looking to keep pace in DVC standings this season. Last year’s match saw the Mustangs edge North by just two strokes. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North’s Aiden Xie and JT Schmitt pick up birdies on hole one

Starting on hole number one, Caleb Hoskins from Metea is on the fairway and hits a deep shot that travels just inside the green. He would start his day with a par.

On the same hole is Aiden Xie from Naperville North, looking to get a birdie. His shot is just to the right as he would also settle for par.

We stay on one with Griffin Lavery from Metea Valley. His shot from the side of the hill rolls down inside the green. He would go for birdie on his next stroke, but his putt rolls just to the left and he ends up settling for par.

Just outside the green is JT Schmitt from North who gets a nice chip to make the green. Like Lavery he would go for birdie and his shot has just enough juice to drop in the cup for the bird.

In the same group is Mustang Carter Poczos whose attempt at birdie is just wide as well. He takes a par on the hole and leads Metea on the day with a 40 overall score.

Metea Valley and the Huskies secure multiple pars on the sixth hole

Onto hole four, we see Lincoln Schultz of Naperville North golf on top of the hill chipping the ball down to the green. He settles for par and also finishes the day with a score of 40.

Alongside him is fellow Huskie Zach Zafar who goes for a long birdie attempt from the other side of the green. His shot is close but doesn’t have enough and he settles for par as well.

Also chipping from the top is Mustang Arnav Narasipura. After a tough start, he gets the ball in the green zone and is back on track. He would also attempt birdie as well as his shot is just off to the right and takes another par for Metea.

His teammate Tyler Wallace would also attempt a birdie shot but like Arnav, it’s just off to the right leaving him with the par.

Hitting from the sand trap is difficult but it’s no problem for North sophomore Henry Haumesser who gets out of the beach and back on green for an eventual par.

Alongside is fellow Huskie Trevor Schmidt who would take care of business with a birdie as part of a 41-stroke effort.

Naperville North shoots a team score of 150 to beat Metea Valley by 13 strokes

Now onto the par three 6th hole, Huskie Colin Mills tees off over the pond and onto the green as his ball rolls down to the left just in front of the cup for a near hole-in-one. He takes a birdie and finishes with a 39 overall score.

Alongside is Metea’s Alex Reed who has a long distance putt ahead of him. His birdie attempt is on line but does not have enough power, coming up just short of the hole as he secures par.

Now onto the last hole, Mustang Armaan Shah from the middle of the fairway hits a dinger that sees his ball land inside the green, where he is able to make par to end his round.

His brother Rahil has a similar fortune on this fairway shot that has more distance behind it. Shah plops it in the middle of the green as part of a 40 overall score.

Returning to Lincoln Schultz, who also has good fairway momentum on this swing. Like the Shah brothers, he gets this ball on the green. He’d line up for a birdie attempt, but the shot rings off the cup to the left and he’d settle for par again.

Next up is Huskie senior Dylan Kaiman just outside the green, but his shot is perfectly placed in front of the flag, as part of a par on hole nine to end the round. Naperville North golf efforts are successful wins 150-163 win over Metea Valley.