Naperville North boys golf scores an impressive round of 138 to beat Neuqua Valley

The golf bags and clubs are out as Naperville North hits the links looking to balance into 3-0 in the DVC while coming off a two-stroke win over Lyons Township. Neuqua Valley is up next, who is fresh off a win over DeKalb earlier this week.

Drew Allen from Neuqua Valley gets the first green going with a par, and that deserves a fist bump for starting off even.

Huskie golfer Zach Zafar is on for a long birdie. The putt takes a strong roll, but it just misses the cup, so Zafar settles for the par.

Colin Mills from Naperville North also lines up for a long birdie on hole four. Teammate Henry Haumesser watches over and gets a front row seat to the birdie from Mills. What a way to go one under on the par three.

Another North golfer, Lincoln Schultz is just off the green. This lag will do the trick, getting him in position to par, which he sinks on the next attempt.

Drew Allen and Brady Chung help Neuqua on hole seven

Brady Chung hops in to help the Wildcats as this tee shot lands perfectly on the green of the seventh hole. Chung seals the deal with a par.

Allen also rips his tee shot on the spot and near the pin. Allen pars and shoots a 39, tied for the second-lowest score for Neuqua.

That tie happens to be with Connor Rodebaugh. He may not sink the birdie, but the Wildcat recovers and puts in the par.

Colin Mills with a record-setting day

Mills gets out of the jam on his second shot with a favorable roll after the chip. Mills leads all scores with a very impressive round of 32, tying the school record for a 9-hole individual performance.

The seventh green wraps up with Trevor Schmidt, who is on to try a birdie, and he got it with a little spin. The round is so far, so good for the Huskies.

Daniel Zhang posts the lowest score of the afternoon for Neuqua with a solid 36 and this approach shot that falls on the green.

Hole nine birdies lock up North boys golf win

Hole nine is a firework show for Naperville North because Henry Haumesser caps off the green and his day with a birdie. It’s his lone birdie on the round, but one is better than none.

Back to Schmidt, who may be swinging from near the cart path, but that’s no problem as long as the ball finds the green. He lines up for another birdie, and it’s good. Schmidt with four birdies in the match to culminate in a round of 34, the second North golfer to finish under par.

Evan Pratali feeds off his teammate and secures the birdie from a long distance. A strong performance on the links helps Naperville North tie a school record with a team round of 138 ahead of Neuqua’s 154. The Huskies remain undefeated in DVC play this fall.

