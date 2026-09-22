Naperville North boys golf shoots even to top Metea Valley

The regular season of boys golf hits the final week as Metea Valley honors its senior golfers before hitting the links against Naperville North on a cool Monday afternoon. A win for the Huskies puts them at 5-0 in the DVC regular season with the tournament later this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Alex Reed from Metea Valley gets the round started with a clean scorecard by connecting on a long par.

Lincoln Schultz from Naperville North one-ups his counterpart by turning a chip onto the green into a birdie. Just smile and wave, Lincoln, because you get to start your round one under.

On the second green, Mustang Kaiden Shah bounces back from a bogey on the first hole by recording a par.

Noah Redmond from Naperville North puts his first shot behind him by chipping into a much better putting position as his ball stops at a reasonable distance from the cup.

Trevor Schmidt hopes to turn the long putt into a birdie. It looks promising until it leaks a little left of the hole. The Huskie follows up by taking the par.

Huskies working well with their short games

At hole six, North’s Henry Haumesser gets a good tee shot that finds the green but miles away from the pin. The Huskie is unbothered as he sends the putt away. The ball keeps rolling and rolling until it hits its focal point via the cup for the birdie. Hey now, Haumesser goes one under the long way.

Back to Schultz, who’s playing like he is listening to Ice Cube’s classic, It Was a Good Day. His drive shows it was indeed a good day for Schultz because he golfs a 33.

The Mustangs perform a good swing on the ninth hole as Evan Loo’s approach shot is in the air for a while, but it lands in a favorable distance from the cup. Loo pars and records Metea’s lowest score at 39.

Naperville North boys golf improves to 5-0 in DVC regular season play

However, the Huskies are showing they are ready to make some noise as the big tournaments approach. Collin Mills delivers a great shot onto the putting green and completes his round with a par.

Zach Zafar’s sends one from the fairway that at first lands a bit off course but takes a favorable roll to put Zafar in position to birdie. Zafar putts for birdie and knocks it home to wrap things up as the Huskies take the win to go 5-0 in DVC regular season play.

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