Naperville North boys golf slips past Naperville Central with a one-stroke victory

Let’s putt our way to Naperbrook Golf Course for a crosstown showdown, boys golf edition. Naperville North and Naperville Central get set to tee off for the DVC opener as both teams finish up the second week of the IHSA golf season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

On the first hole, North’s Colin Mills putts off the green but the roll gets close enough to the pin for Mills to par. He sinks it and golfs a round of 37 on the afternoon.

Zach Boyton and Graeme Cavanagh get out of early messes

Zach Boyton lines up his third shot off course, but keeps his cool and hits the target on the green. Boyton locks up the par and also golfs a 37.

Graeme Cavanagh from Central finds himself in the rough to the left of the green as well, but just like Boyton, he is able to find the green despite the uneasy task.

Fellow Redhawk Jackson Persin gets things started on the 4th green with a laser of a tee shot that falls not too far from the cup and ends this go with a par.

Back to Cavanagh, who caps off the fourth hole with a par and walks away with a solid round of 38.

Henry Haumesser starts the Naperville North surge on hole four

Shifting to the Huskies, where Henry Haumesser rips a bullet that lands on the dance floor as part of a strong afternoon.

Naperville North’s Aiden Xie may have had a super strong tee shot, but cleans up the mess with a long putt that culminates in a birdie. A great putt by Xie.

To hole seven, a par five where Trevor Schmidt takes a direct approach, and it’s good enough to find the landing zone. Schmidt pars and golfs a 38.

The Redhawks keep pace as Logan Greene displays a good lag putt on the 9th green. It comes up short of the pin, but Greene sinks the par to end his day.

Persin wants to cap off his round on a high note, and delivers as he connects on the short birdie.

Huskies hit late putts to lock up the win

For the Huskies, they save their best for last as Haumesser makes par and ties with teammate Mills for the second-best score at 37.

Freshman Will Provenzano leads the way for the Huskies as he secures the ninth hole par to maintain an even score of 36 and a Naperville North victory as the Huskies take the win by one stroke over the Redhawks 148-149.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!