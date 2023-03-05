Naperville North boys gymnastics opens the season strong with a win

Downers Grove South goes down after Naperville North’s Avi Sharon and Jack Halama impress in their first meets of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the first boys gymnastics meet of the season for the Naperville North Huskies who are coming off a third place conference finish last season. They welcome Downers Grove South as both teams are looking to start the season off with a win.

Sharon shows off athleticism on the floor and pommel horse

Beginning on the floor with North’s Avi Sharon, who makes his first attempt and gets some good air before a strong landing. On his second pass, he does a similar move and it’s good enough for an 8.8, the best on the night.

Moving over to the pommel horse, Sharon is up again and watch him get into full control. He does well working around the apparatus and his dismount is solid too. Sharon records a 7.8 in his first go of the season.

Naperville North and Downers Grove South take on the vault

Now over to the vault with Downers Grove South’s Spencer Schmidt. He gets a smooth handspring and a score of 6.7.

Sharon is up once again for North and he delivers a huge score to start the season. His routine is good enough for an 8.8, two points higher than the next vaulter.

Naperville North closes the meet strong

To the first still rings event of the season for Sharon and North. He shows off the strength and composure to start. As he prepares for the landing, he gathers plenty of momentum and a smooth dismount leads to an event-best score of 8.

North’s Matas Budreika is up on the parallel bars and he swings through in a nice fashion before holding his handstand position for a few seconds… He gets a great dismount, pushing himself out of the bars and flipping to the floor for a soft landing. He records a 7.9.

The last event of the night is with Huskie Jack Halama on the horizontal bars. He transitions one way to another before eventually preparing for the dismount. Once he’s set on it, he gains momentum and pulls off the bar for a great landing. He records a 7.1 score. Naperville North was in complete control of the meet and secures a solid victory to start the season.

