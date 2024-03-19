Naperville North boys gymnastics soars past Naperville Central

It’s time to chalk up our hands for a crosstown classic as Naperville Central hosts Naperville North for some boys gymnastics. Both teams are coming off top-ten finishes in the Krupicka Invite. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

On the Floor Exercise, we see Brady Bechtel from Naperville Central performing an 8.6 after finishing his routine with a cartwheel and back handspring.

Teammate Oscar Binkowski continues his strong start to his freshman campaign. These moves on the floor help him to a score of 8.4.

Stas Kalabayada does his thing

However, the main attraction is Naperville North freshman Stas Kalabayada doing a front tuck-back handspring twist. He keeps his balance with his hands and feet and scores a stellar 9.4.

We stay with Kalabayada on the Pommel Horse as he swings, balances things out and lands the top spot with a 9.7.

It’s muscle time on the Still Rings so we spotlight Jack Halama from Naperville North who holds his position for a while and then gets his swing before hitting the ground. That’s good enough for an 8.3.

On the Vault Tim Engman from Naperville Central comes running and attempts a back tuck and records an 8.7.

Up next is Matas Budreika from Naperville North who does a handspring and back tuck and gets an 8.6.

An all-around night for the North Freshman

Back to Kalabayada this time on the Parallel Bars and he keeps his position super steady. He then swings and tucks to a score of 9.3. He finishes as the top all around on the night.

Halama does nearly the same things as Kalabayada with a steady performance on the bars. He doesn’t crack the nine level but an 8.9 is still spot on.

Halama ends the night with a night with second-place finish on the Horizontal Bar and that helps the Huskies to an impressive 151-132 win over the Redhawks.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!