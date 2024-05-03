Naperville North boys lacrosse beats Neuqua for Kevin Benages 200th career win

Naperville North boys lacrosse coach Kevin Benages sits at 199 career wins as his Huskies host Neuqua Valley for the second meeting of the season. The last time these two faced off, Neuqua won 14-6. Entering today, the Huskies have won four straight, sitting at a 5-5 record and second place in the conference. The Wildcats are first in the conference and 9-6 overall after putting up 20 goals against Lincoln Way. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse gets out in front just ten seconds in

Neuqua starts hot and wastes no time as Cary George scores in the first 10 seconds of the game to make it 1-0.

Later in the quarter, Huskie Mattix Grove fires a rocket past the goalie to move North out in front by two.

As the game is close Neuqua goalie Owen Barth becomes a wall for the Cats, and makes the save here.

The Huskies build on the lead thanks to Houck and Camp

We move to the second quarter, and Huskie senior midfielder, Jack Houck, fires one in to push the lead to 7-4 for the Huskies.

On the very next possession for the Wildcats, Jonah Frank jukes the defender to create the lane and finishes the play to bring it within two.

At the end of the first half, North’s Millar Camp turns around and wastes no time bouncing in a goal. The Huskies lead 9-6 going into halftime.

The hosts add on more in the third for a five-goal lead

Naperville North starts the second half off as they ended the first, this time it’s Lucas Malone right in front of the net sneaking it past the goalie. They lead 10-6.

Houck has possession behind the net and wraps around the net to give the Huskies their biggest lead of the night at 12-7.

In this quarter, North’s goalie Sean Delaney was a brick wall, making a bunch of saves to keep the Huskies leading big going into the fourth.

Naperville North defeats Neuqua and Kevin Benages secures 200th career win

As the game closes out, the Wildcats put on a little comeback with Benjamin Stefanski finding the back of the net 11 yards away to bring them within four.

But it isn’t enough for the Wildcats as the Huskies take a 14-10 victory for their fifth win in a row and move to 6-5 on the season. Naperville North also celebrates coach Kevin Benages’s 200th career victory as a Huskie!