Naperville North boys lacrosse erases lead to defeat Naperville Central

It’s time for crosstown boys lacrosse action in Naperville as the Naperville North Huskies welcome the Naperville Central Redhawks to their home turf. This is the first DVC matchup of the season for both of these teams. In last season’s matchup, the Huskies just barely edged the Redhawks in a 4-3 victory and retained the Crosstown Classic trophy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North looks for an early edge

Just a minute into the action, Jake Springer attacks from behind the net. He spins off the defender and flings it past the goalie as he dives to the ground. The Huskies strike first.

On the other end, Declan Burke gets a step on his defender, runs to the middle, and then unleashes a missile into the back of the net. The Redhawks tie it up 1-1.

It’s now 2-1 after another Springer goal, and Miller Camp shows off the speed and adds another to the total. It’s now a 3-1 lead for Huskies.

Naperville Central with possession when Drew Schneider fakes the shot, shows off some fancy footwork and puts a good shot on goal, but William Blakesley is there for the save. The Naperville North lead remains intact.

With less than 20 seconds to go in the first quarter, Declan Burke approaches from behind the net and fires right past the goalie. Burke’s second score of the night ties the game up at 3-3 as the quarter ends.

In the next quarter, the Redhawks are in a groove. The team displays some quick passing, advancing the ball up to Jake Walbert, and he finishes the play. That’s good for a hat-trick for Walbert, and Naperville Central is now up 5-3.

Moments later, Springer has the ball and an open lane, he races forward and goes down low for his third goal of the game. That one narrows the gap to 5-4.

Not long after that, Evan Marschitz is attacking from behind the net. He has two defenders in his space, but he’s still able to get it by them and the goalie for the score. His first goal of the night ties the game up once again.

The Redhawks catch fire to grow the lead

With a minute left in the half, Walbert has the ball. He gets a step on his defender, positions himself in the middle of the field, and puts the ball in the back of the net. With that, the Redhawk lead grows to 7-5.

With just seconds left in the half, Marschitz sprints past his defender and finds an opening in the defense just before time expires. His second score of the night makes it a 7-6 game as both teams head into halftime.

Now in the second half, Burke has the ball near the net. He offers a fake to create some space and then tosses it right by the goalie. That’s a hat-trick for Burke, and the Redhawk lead has grown to 9-6.

A second-half run puts North in front

After a couple of quick goals, the Huskies are down by one, but Miller Camp makes a quick move and ties the game up with yet another goal. Camp’s third goal of the night knots things up at 9-9.

Just 30 seconds later, Jake Springer approaches from behind the net. He has two defenders near him, but he jumps away and sends one low past the goalie. The fifth goal of the game for Springer gives Naperville North a 10-9 lead.

With under two minutes left in the quarter, Grant Ellison weaves through some traffic, and he puts another tally on the board for the Huskies. That’s five unanswered goals for North, it’s 11-9.

Naperville North takes home the Crosstown Classic trophy

Now in the fourth quarter, Marschitz makes a quick change of direction before bouncing a ball right into the net, completing a 7-0 run for the Huskies, and that would prove to be enough for the victory. Naperville North goes on to win 13-10, claim their first DVC victory, and retain the Crosstown Classic trophy.