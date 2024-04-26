Naperville North boys Lacrosse picks up its second conference win over The Valley

The sun is setting for some boys lacrosse as The Valley welcomes Naperville North for an exciting matchup at Waubonsie Valley. The Huskies swept the series last season, but the Valley is hoping for revenge this time around. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Kale Bergante gets the first half shootout started

The Valley gets off to a promising start as Kale Bergante will do it all himself and flicks it in for the game’s first goal.

The Huskies grab the lead and take full control

The Huskies tie it up with a Lucas Marschitz goal. Then he finds Griffin Fiore, who uses the quick stick, and the Huskies take a 2-1 lead.

Next time around for the Huskies, Jack Houck finds Millar Camp, and he fires to the bottom shelf, as the Huskies continue their run to make it 3-1 North after one.

In the second quarter, the Valley gets some life from Jack Owen as he attacks and scores, and it’s back to a one-goal game.

The Huskies have an answer to the push. Houck finds Mattix Groves, and he swings it in from a long distance.

Trent Selby keeps The Valley in the game

The Valley gets a much-needed goal from Trent Selby and the Valley trails by just one, 4-3 at the break.

North starts the second half on the right foot with Houck running and taking a shot that goes in while he takes the fall. Nevertheless, that goal puts the Blue and Orange up 5-3.

Selby and the Valley will not quit, so he scores another goal, bringing the deficit to 5-4.

Naperville North boys lacrosse runs away in the second half

Naperville North takes control from there. Marschitz knifes his way through the defense and fakes out the defender with an underhand shot, and that’s just too easy for him.

Groves chips in and he finds the back of the net with a man in his face to grow the Huskie lead to 8-4.

The North defense keeps the Valley comeback in check, with Sean Delaney making a save to stop the opposing threat.

Late in the game Camp ends the night with his third goal of the game and that helps the Huskies pick up a 10-5 win over the Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!