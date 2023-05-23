Naperville North boys lacrosse wins a thriller against Marist in the sectional quarterfinal

Post season for boys’ lacrosse is underway. The fourth seeded Naperville North Huskies play host to fifth seeded Marist in the sectional quarterfinals of the St. Rita sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A slow first quarter sees Marist lead early on

Starting the scoring for Marist is Alex Ramirez who carries the ball in alone spinning a defender and bouncing a shot into the net.

Marist continue the pressure early on. Dylan Sunny passes to James Hollowell who swings a shot in doubling the RedHawks lead.

With a minute left in the first quarter Luke Chionis gets the ball out in front as he powers one into the back of the net. North trails by one going into the second.

A back and forth second quarter

Kicking off the second quarter is North. Once again Luke Chionis gets the ball in front firing a strong shot into the net tying the game at two.

A couple of goals later and we are tied at four as Mattix Groves has a shot from the outside finding twine putting North up 5-4.

Back and forth we go as James Hollowell catches Sean Delaney out of the net, tying the game at five going into halftime.

The game remains tied after the third quarter

Marist starts the third quarter with the ball. Mike Usterbowski fakes the first shot but releases on the second one beating Delaney putting the RedHawks up by one.

Neither team can pull away in this one. Nick Holland passes off to Jack Houck who scores a goal of his own. We remain tied at seven going into the fourth quarter.

Naperville North edges out Marist in the fourth

Starting the fourth quarter a minute in. Griffin Ferguson picks up a lose ball and sprints in on net shooting side netting putting North up by one.

Game tied at eight now. Patrick Johnson passes to Dylan Sunny in front of the net who gives Marist the one goal advantage.

Marist trying to pull away as Dylan Sunny sits down a defender and scoring giving the RedHawks a two-goal lead.

Four minutes to play as Mattix Groves has a strong shot on net cutting the deficit back to one.

Two minutes to go now and Naperville North trails by one. Mattix Groves gets the ball again sniping one into the net. Just like that we are all tied up at ten.

Just under 30 seconds to play with the game still tied. Lucas Marschitz passes back door to a wide open Griffin Fiore who’s quick shot finds the net.

Naperville North wins a thrilling back and forth game against Marist by a score of 11-10. The Huskies move onto the sectional semifinals against Benet Academy.

