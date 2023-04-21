Naperville North boys lacrosse with a wire-to-wire shutout win over Naperville Central

Naperville North boys lacrosse makes quick work of its crosstown rivals with a 13-0 shutout victory over Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The storms have passed over just in time for a crosstown matchup between the Naperville Central Redhawks and the Naperville North Huskies.

Naperville North dominating in the first half

Mattix Groves looking to get on the board and he does so ripping to the back of the net.

This is Jack Houck trying to create space and eventually he’s able to score his second goal of the night.

Huskies lead 4-0 going into the second and Millar Camp adds to it scoring right in front of the net.

Bennet Malley has it on the run and he’s able to bounce it in for another Huskie goal.

Mattix Groves works his way from behind the net and he finds a cutting Houck who scores again. Naperville North boys lacrosse goes into halftime up 9-0.

Mattix Groves back-to-back goals

We start the third quarter with Houck again scoring another goal by ripping it in to extend the lead to 10.

Griffin Ferguson running from behind the net finds Luke Chionis who scores to make it 11-0.

Then Groves takes his eyes off this pass, but he’s able to pick the ball back up and converts on yet another goal for the Huskies.

Groves seals the game North with a bouncer into the net. That helps the Huskies to a dominant 13-0 shutout victory over their crosstown rivals.

