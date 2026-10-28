Naperville North boys soccer advances to sectional championship

We are at East Aurora High School for the 2026 IHSA sectional semifinal featuring Naperville North and Benet Academy. The Huskies needed penalty kicks to defeat crosstown rivals Naperville Central in the regional finals. Against Plainfield North, the Redwings completed a second-half comeback to edge out the Tigers 2-1. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both Goalkeepers Put on a Show in the First Half

Early in the first half, the black and red are on the attack, as Jack Wesley rips a shot towards goal, but North goalkeeper Ziden Elganzouri makes the save.

On the next play, Benet Academy goes down the field as Wesley connects with Declan Crist. He gets the ball, runs toward the corner flag, and takes a shot. However, Elganzouri clutches it for another save for the Huskies.

Under two minutes to go in the first half, Hadaway this time has possession and takes on two Redwing defenders. He blasts his shot, but it goes just wide. We remain tied at zero going into the halftime break.

Huskies Score Lone Goal to Seal Another Playoff Win

North goes on the attack and challenges the Redwing defense in the second half. Isaac Baria crosses it to Hadaway, and he goes for the header, but Benet goalkeeper Williams is there to make the save.

Now it’s the Redwings’ turn to go on the attack. Evan Doy decides to take it himself and fires a laser on net, but North goalkeeper Misael Gonzalez makes a clutch save to keep this game tied at zero.

Shortly after, the Redwings go down the field. Wesley rips a shot towards goal, but Gonzalez makes another huge save for North.

The Huskies break through as Baria finds Diego Hernandez going for the header; it bounces off the Benet defender and over the line for the first goal of the match. Naperville North takes a 1-0 lead over Benet.

The black and red look to respond here with a free kick chance. Julian Mehra sends it towards the box and Wesley goes for the header, but Gonzalez snatches it for the save.

With under a minute to go, the Redwings give their all, trying to get a late equalizer to send this match to overtime. Mehra gets the ball and takes a shot but hits the side of the net.

The Huskies hang on to defeat the Redwings 1-0 in a thrilling sectional semifinal. Benet’s playoff run ends here, finishing the year with a record of 11-2-4. Naperville North will move on to face East Aurora on Friday in the sectional championship.

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