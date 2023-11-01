Naperville North boys soccer advances to State after win against Collinsville

It’s a snowy Halloween afternoon for some boys’ soccer. Naperville North takes on Collinsville at East Aurora in the Super-Sectional with a spot at State on the line. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Collinsville strikes first in the first half

Starting the action 14 minutes. Andrew Hebron plays a ball into the path of Jaxon Stokes who makes his way in between three defenders. He takes a shot but it rolls just wide of the post.

Two minutes later Chris Munoz passes off to Sam Garofalo who cuts inside onto his right passing the ball into the back of the net. Collinsville goes up 1-0.

Later in the half Collinsville has a freekick from the 25-yard line. Chris Munoz sends the ball into the box but Jack Bouska easily claims. The Kahok’s go into halftime up by one.

Naperville North comes out strong winning in the second half

Just 13 seconds into the second half Anthony Flores heads a ball over the top to Jaxon Stokes who pokes the ball into the net. Just like that, we are tied at one.

Ten minutes later Niko Ladas sends a long throw-in into the box. The ball bounces around until eventually, Andrew Hebron is there to tuck it away. Naperville North takes a 2-1 lead.

Just under 15 minutes to play now. Juan Carlos Doria finds Trey Peterson on the wing who takes a shot but it just misses the far post.

Final seconds of the game as both teams contest the loose ball. Time expires and that gives Naperville North the 2-1 Super-Sectional win over Collinsville. The Huskies advance to the State Semifinals against either Stagg or Lyons Township.

