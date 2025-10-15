Naperville North boys soccer blanks Neuqua Valley to secure the DVC championship

The conference title is on the line as Neuqua Valley boys soccer takes on Naperville North with the regular season winding down. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

With a DVC record of 5-0, the Huskies are looking to close out the regular season with a conference title. The Wildcats have a chance to upset the Huskies and add another win to their total this season.

Husky Midfielder Sam Hess helps the North offense apply pressure as Forward Josh Pedersen maneuvers past the Wildcat defense. Goalie Oskar Marcinkowski goes for the slide tackle on the Husky, putting an end to the danger.

The Huskies get on the board with a pair of first-half goals

Halfway through the first half, North’s Pedersen pushes to get past the Wildcat defense. Pederson slows down to get an opening and gets it past the goalie for the goal! North strikes first as they lead 1-0.

A corner kick attempt for Neuqua. Wildcat Alex Serra goes for the header, and it’s a near miss, as Neuqua continues to challenge North. The North defense stands strong against the Wildcat pressure.

The first half is coming to an end, and the Huskies fight to add to their lead, as Hess and Brian Biederman find Colin McMahon for the goal! Going into the second half, North leads 2-0.

Early in the second half, Husky Josh Pedersen has a chance to extend the Husky lead but is denied by Brendan Bauer.

Another opportunity for North with Luke Bouska on the attack. However, Neuqua’s Logan Yu challenges Bouska to force a kick, and then Bauer defends the goal to keep the ball out of the net.

Turning defense into offense as Biederman sets up Pedersen with the perfect pass, and only the goalie to beat. The Neuqua goalie with a great slide to the ground, stopping Pedersen’s first attempt, but the second shot finds the back of the net. North leads 3-0 with just under 30 minutes remaining in the second half.

Josh Pedersen records a hat trick to lead North to victory

Moments later, Pedersen continues his relentless pursuit with a chance for the hat trick. Pedersen gets the angle on the Neuqua defender, and his shot cruises past the goalie for another score! North leads 4-0.

Naperville North boys soccer earns a commanding 4-0 victory over Neuqua Valley, securing a 32nd DVC championship. The Huskies enter the postseason as the top seed in the Naperville North sectional. Neuqua Valley will face Lockport in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.