Naperville North boys soccer cruise through Batavia advancing to the regional final

The regional semi-final brings another matchup between the No. 1 seeded Naperville North boys soccer team and the No. 16 seeded Batavia Bulldogs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies come out firing in the first half scoring three goals

Four minutes into the first half, the Huskies offense already looks to capitalize off a corner kick, but after a couple of missed attempts it goes out of bounds.

Andy Barry is looking to give Batavia an offensive spark with his free kick, but there isn’t a Bulldog player on site as the keeper collects it.

Naperville North with another corner, the ball bounces to Sam Hess who takes a strong shot on goal but is followed and saved by Batavia’s goalkeeper, keeping the score at zero.

Following a throw-in, Jaxon Stokes tries to send the ball into the attacking zone, which takes a funny bounce over the keeper and rolls in for a goal to break the deadlock.

Nearing the halfway point of the first half, Stokes connects his left foot on the ball and drives it back post for his second, Huskies lead 2-0.

Later on, Jack Boudeman’s cross finds the head of Anthony Flores, Naperville North takes a 3-0 lead with seven seconds left in the first half.

The Blue and orange finishes the game off in the second half

Into the second half now, Hernandez-Moreno’s perfectly placed pass finds Flores, who makes his run but drags it wide left.

To cap things off in the regional semis for the Huskies, Hess’s free-kick connects with Aidan Burke who gives Naperville North boys soccer the 4-0 win.

The Huskies advance to the regional final and will play Plainfield East at Plainfield North on Saturday morning. The winner of that advances to the sectional semifinals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!