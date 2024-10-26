Naperville North boys soccer defeats Oswego East for 11th straight Regional Championship

Naperville North boys soccer continues its quest to return to the state series with an IHSA Regional Final matchup against Oswego East. The Huskies have not lost a game against in-state opponents this year, including a 5-2 win against these Wolves on October 12. North looks to win an 11th straight regional championship, with the winner tonight facing Bolingbrook or West Aurora in the Sectional Semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies score a minute into the Regional Final thanks to Josh Pederson and Sam Hess

Just a minute into the contest, the Huskies have a corner kick. Josh Pederson swings one out to Sam Hess, who gets denied initially but capitalizes on the second chance! Hess’s fifth goal of the year gives the Huskies a 1-0 lead.

North is working towards the final third, with Jaxon Stokes and Connor Hanrahan using the give-and-go. Stokes gets set up for a shot, but it goes over the bar.

The Huskies continue to be a threat on offense, with Stokes dribbling to break free. Noah Radeke gets the ball and it bounces back to Stokes for a shot, but it’s saved well by goalie Jack Urban-ow-ski.

20 minutes left in the first half, and the Wolves swing in the corner. It gets denied off the face of Radeke and blocked again by the Huskie backline! North clears it out and holds on to the 1-0 lead.

Hess wins the ball back for North and quickly recognizes the run from Stokes who gets behind the Wolves’ defense. The Huskie attacker breaks free, uses a nice touch, and slots one right past the goalie! The senior picks up his 18th goal of the season to make it 2-0.

With 10 minutes left until halftime, the orange and blue keep applying the pressure. Hanrahan throws one into the box, where it grazes off Radeke’s head and a defender before finding the back of the net! The bang-bang goal gives North a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Naperville North boys soccer dominates from start to finish and wins 11th straight Regional Championship

North works from the back, as Colin McMahon sends one up to Radeke, who breaks free off a nice touch. The senior attacks down the left wing and is able to get free to send in a cross. He puts one into the box, where a Wolves defender is there to hit it into the back of the net! Eight minutes into the second half and North adds on a fourth goal.

Pederson sends in the corner for the Huskies, where the ball bounces to the foot of Stokes but it gets blocked. Radeke keeps fighting for the ball, winning it back, and with the goalie to beat, the Huskie scores for the brace! It’s 5-0 North thanks to Radeke’s 20th goal of the year.

Naperville North’s defense stands tall in the second half, first with this easy save by goalie Jack Bouska.

Then, Bouska punches the corner kick away and the Huskie back line stands tall. Hanrahan steps out to defend and does a great job, finishing with a slide tackle which results in a goal kick.

Wrapping up the evening, Radeke wins the ball back and goes on a run. He dribbles through the defense but the Wolves goalie comes out to soak it up and deny the chance. Naperville North dominates from start to finish and beats Oswego East 5-0 for the program’s 11th straight Regional Championship! North will host the winner of Bolingbrook and West Aurora in the Sectional Semis on Tuesday night.