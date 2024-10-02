Naperville North boys soccer defeats Waubonsie Valley to remain undefeated in the DVC

Naperville North boys soccer returned to DVC play against Waubonsie Valley. The Huskies currently stand at 14-1-1 on the year and hold the top overall rank in Illinois. The green and gold enter at 8-2-3 in second place in the conference behind only the Huskies.

Both programs are coming off of solid offensive showings, with Naperville North shutting out Waukesha West over the weekend, 3-0, the program’s 10th shutout of the year. Almost a week ago, Waubonsie Valley rushed out and never looked back against Rockford Auburn on Thursday, 8-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley both have chances in the first

Early in the first half, North’s Juan Carlos Hernandez is kicking from the left corner. He leads Colin McMahon a bit too far for his header attempt, and Warrior goalkeeper Sebastian Herrera punches it away.

Afterward, Waubonsie’s Evan Wojtowich tries to do it himself around the right side, getting past his defender into the corner before sailing a shot wide left.

Two minutes later, Waubonsie’s Lachlan Ladd tries to find Cade Valek for his header attempt, but the Huskie defense holds strong.

Not long after, Ladd is on the opposite corner serving it up to Amiel Nichani, who can’t connect on a header before his kick with the left is sent away.

Midway through the first, North’s Sam Hess place kick can’t bend as much as he’d like, it misses right of the goal.

On the next Huskie possession, Noah Radeke passes to his teammate, Luke Bouska, who immediately strikes it with his right. The powerful boot is blocked by an acrobatic Herrera, tipping it beyond the goal.

Josh Pedersen finds Jack Boudeman for the Naperville North goal

With 15 minutes to go before the half, North’s crafty ball movement sets up an easy assist from Josh Pedersen to Jack Boudeman for the soft touch with his left, and the first goal of the game; not to mention the first goal for Boudeman this year.

Four minutes later, Wojtowich tries it again from the right side, and again to no avail.

On the other side of the field, the Huskies’ Jaxson Stokes takes it himself, stealing the ball before netting it past Herrera with his right. That was Stokes’ 12th goal of the year.

Waubonsie would catch a lucky break after Gavin Byrne’s shot gets sent out of bounds. On the ensuing corner kick, Bouska’s arm gets tied up with a teammate and it deflects the ball into the net. It’s an own goal on the Huskies.

Noah Radeke helps Naperville North boys soccer get past Waubonsie for a fourth DVC win

Fast forward to halfway through the second half, Radeke shows off his moves, weaving through defenders before his shot gets saved by Herrera and sent away by Valek.

Moments later, Radeke gets in position to receive the corner kick from Pedersen, and he connects with the header to give the Huskies a 3-1 lead. He leads the team with 13 goals.

Waubonsie would have two more close chances on North’s goal. This kick has the distance and the strength but sails overhead of the net. Then, a place kick from Nichani ricochets off of head…after head…after head… before Bouska corrals the shot, all but sealing the deal for the Huskies.

North wins its second straight contest and takes on Joliet West at home on the night of October 4th while Waubonsie travels to Aurora East on the night of the 3rd.