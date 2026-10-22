Naperville North boys soccer hangs on to win in shootout

Naperville North boys soccer took home the state title in 2025 and now begins its postseason journey in hopes of defending the 3A championship. The first team looking to knock off the reigning champs is the 10th-seeded Plainfield East Bengals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A back-and-forth battle needs extra time

Less than five minutes into the game, the Huskies get on the board first. Senior captain Dylan Healy sends his cross, which finds the noggin of Alec Schwanebeck, who puts it in. The Huskies take a 1-0 lead.

Under a minute remains in the first half. North looks to hold on to the one-goal advantage going into the break. However, the Bengals say ‘not so fast’. Brayden Mooney dribbles down the sideline, curves the ball into the box, and it bounces past the Huskie backline. Nicholas Herrera controls the ball, gets a touch, and finds the back of the net. The junior takes this match into halftime even at one.

Early in the second half, the Huskies look to capitalize on another corner. Luc Schwanebeck flies to the far post and shoots, but is denied by goalie Szymon Geneja.

Closing in on the halfway point of the second frame, Mooney has a chance to break the tie. The senior captain’s kick doinks off the top crossbar and stays out of the net.

Later on, the ball finds Diego Hernandez’s lightning of a left foot. His strike is on-line, but Geneja leaps and deflects it over the goal.

At the end of regulation, the score remains a 1-1 tie. To extra time we go. In extra time, still neither team is able to break the seal, forcing this match to be decided by penalty kicks. Carlos Nuno leads off for Plainfield East. He goes upstairs for the conversion.

Diego Hernandez and Naperville North advance to regional finals

Leo Palacios looks to match Nuno. The junior midfielder takes a softer approach, slotting his shot in the bottom left of the net to even the score. Eric Rosas is next up for East. His touch is too strong as the ball sails over the crossbar.

Carter Joseph of North is called upon in a huge spot to capitalize on the advantage. The sophomore is as cool as the October night, cashing in on his opportunity. North is up in PK’s 2-1.

Herrera, the lone regulation goal scorer for the Bengals, needs to put another shot past the goalie to keep his team in it. Huskie goalie Misael Gonzalez guesses right, but Herrera’s power is too much and squeaks by.

Isaac Baria follows suit with his fellow Huskie teammates, rolling in his attempt on the bottom left side of the goal.

While everyone is going left, Andrew Ortiz goes right! His successful try ties up the penalty score 3-3.

Captain Will Boniface is next for North. His kick rattles the cage and misses. The door is open for the Bengals to take back control.

Brayden Mooney steps up as the fifth shooter for Plainfield East in hopes of a successful conversion to put the pressure on North. Mooney’s shot is mirrored perfectly by Gonzalez, who makes the massive save.

Huskie Diego Hernandez knows what’s on the line. With a make, he will send his team to the second round of the state tournament. After putting his hands on his hips and assessing the approach, he dashes towards the ball and fires a shot into the top left corner for the game-winner.

The Naperville North Huskies take down the Plainfield East Bengals 4-3 in a heart-pounding penalty shootout, advancing to a regional championship matchup against crosstown rival Naperville Central on Saturday afternoon. For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!