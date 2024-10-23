Naperville North boys soccer opens 2024 postseason with 3 goal win over East Aurora

Naperville North boys soccer begins the 2024 postseason as the top seed and takes on 15-seed East Aurora in the Regional Semis. The Tomcats center after winning the play-in-game 4-0 against Plainfield South. The Huskies enter on a six-game win streak and look to win a fifth IHSA state trophy in eight years this postseason, after finishing in third last year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Three goals from three different Huskies

North starts strong with Noah Radeke carrying it into the box and finding Christian Pentz back post, who taps it in for the game’s first goal!

Just minutes later, the Huskies continued to have the ball in the Tomcats’ zone. Josh Pederson throws the ball in and after a few bounces, Jaxon Stokes sends a left-footed volley into the back of the net! North leads 2-0.

The Tomcats have the ball in Huskie territory, where Hector Arevalo fires from 15 yards away but Jack Bouska goes up for the save. North still holds a two-goal lead.

Later in the half after a call in the box sets up a penalty for North’s Sam Hess. He shoots one low into the bottom left corner to make it 3-0 for the Huskies!

Naperville North boys soccer shuts out East Aurora and moves on to the 2024 Regional Championship

In the second half a free-kick opportunity for Hess is saved by Carlos Fabela Jr for East Aurora.

At the end of the game, the Tomcats work the ball inside the box, and put a shot on the net, but it’s saved well by Bouska!

The Huskies come away with a three-nothing victory to begin postseason play, and will now take on Oswego East on Friday night for the Regional Championship.