Naperville North boys soccer punches ticket to state after 4-0 supersectional win over Normal

We are down to the elite 8 of the 3A boys soccer season as we hit the pitch at Normal Community High School for the supersectional. Naperville North makes the trip down I-55, looking to get back to the state series for the second time in three seasons and ninth overall. First, they need to take care of the host Ironmen, who are back in this position for the first time since 2017 after a 2-1 sectional final win over Collinsville. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ironmen and Huskies display strong first-half defense

The Ironmen are eager to strike first with Joyce Lubika, but his shot deflects off goalie Jack Bouska’s hands, and they come away empty.

It’s the Huskies’ turn for the attack. Josh Pedersen hopes to set up a play, but Kai White puts a stop to that, and we remain scoreless.

However, Lubika thinks he’s getting a chance before the half until Arnav Nagpal displays the slide tackle. The scoreboard remains empty as the game heads to halftime.

Huskies unleash an entree of goals in the second half

In the early going of the second half, the momentum swings to the Naperville North side with Luke Bouska sending it through to Brian Biederman in the box and scores. Biederman with the first goal of the game; he celebrates with a Ronaldo slide —and why not? It’s 1-0 Huskies.

The Ironmen bring it the other way, searching for the equalizer, but Sam Hess clears the ball out of harm’s way.

Dylan Healy rewards the defensive effort as he strikes a laser into the back of the net, and it’s a 2-0 lead for Naperville North.

Two is nice, but how about three? Luke Bouska regains control and targets one specific spot, which is the back of the net, for the third goal as North is threatening to run away in the second half

Naperville North punches its ticket to the boys soccer state series

Later on, Biederman kicks in his second goal of the game, and it’s not just a 4-0 win for the Huskies, but a ticket punched to the state series. After a third place finish at state in 2023, the Huskies will face the 2024 state runner-up, Lane Tech in the semifinals on Friday at Hoffman Estates.

