Naperville North boys soccer rallies to beat Neuqua Valley in overtime

Neuqua Valley boys soccer looks to win two in a row and get to over .500 on the season, as the Wildcats welcome Naperville North. The Huskies are looking to win their fifth consecutive match of the season and clinch the outright DVC championship.

The Wildcats strike first via corner kick

Neuqua’s offense is on the attack early on. Oliver Brosnahan gets the ball at midfield and sends it high in the air towards the net, but the save is made by Jack Bouska to keep the game scoreless.

A few minutes later, Neuqua has a corner kick. Dominic Landato does a short pass to Ricardo Robledo who punts it high towards the net. The crowd awaits as it goes off the head of Alex Serra and into the net as the Wildcats strike first up 1-0.

After that, North looks to rebound. Towards the sidelines, Josh Pedersen gets the ball in traffic and finds the room to take the shot, but a diving save is made by Oskar Marcinkowski to keep the Cats out in front.

Then before the half, Pedersen sends it to Neuqua territory where Jaxon Stokes takes control of the ball in a foot race. He charges towards the net sending it over Marcinkowski’s head but just over the goal to keep the score 1-0 Neuqua at halftime.

The Huskies search for an equalizer

In the second half, the Huskies continue to look for the goal. Anthony Flores gets a high header aimed towards the net, but Marcinkowski is again there for the save to keep North at bay.

A few minutes later, Noah Radeke grounds it to Dylan Healy who gets the shot off but Marcinkowski again makes the save to keep the advantage on Neuqua’s side.

But later in the half, Radeke gets it out to Stokes and this time he scoots past Marcinkowski and has a wide open net for the goal as the pair of All-State Huskies tie the game up at 1-1.

Noah Radeke wins it for North in OT

With just minutes left in regulation, the Huskies get a corner kick as the ball is sent high in traffic but miraculously stays out of the net. Regulation ends tied at one as we go to overtime.

In OT, Radeke dribbles down the left side looking for the angle. He takes the shot but it’s kicked away by Marcinkowski as Neuqua’s defense continues to shine.

Later in the extra session the Huskies would get a corner kick as Pedersen sends it high for Radeke who headers in the golden goal, giving the match to North. The Huskies score two unanswered to win 2-1 and move to 17-1-1 and a perfect 5-0 in the DVC. Naperville North enters next week’s sectional as the number one seed. After giving the Huskies a scare, Neuqua heads to the post season as a 14-seed to face Naperville Central next Tuesday.

