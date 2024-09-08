Naperville North boys soccer scores four unanswered to beat Benet in Best of the West

It’s Best of the West weekend as eight-time defending champions Naperville North boys soccer host Benet Academy. The winner of this game will play Naperville Central in the championship round on Saturday night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy opens the game with momentum

Early on, Benet has a free kick but the ball is blocked away by Jack Bouska to keep the game scoreless. The Huskie defense stays strong early on.

A little later on the offensive, Jaxon Stokes gets the long pass and has the opportunity, but his kick is too high bouncing off the crossbar. The Huskies miss a scoring opportunity early on.

Now, with Benet in possession, Sergio Polanco bounces it over to Brendan Bergnach who tips it past Bouska for the goal. The Redwings fly into an early 1-0 lead.

Naperville North boys soccer gets the offense going and shines throughout the second half

Just minutes later, however, North looks to pounce back. Sam Hess’s shot is blocked but the ball finds its way to Anthony Flores who strikes it home, putting the Huskies on the board and tying it up at one.

Now with a couple of minutes before the half, North looks to capitalize again. A scrummage deep in Benet’s territory sees Noah Radeke take the ball away and put it through for another goal. The Huskies take the lead for the first time up 2-1 going into halftime.

North keeps the momentum cooking in the second half. Now going the other way, Flores sends a long pass to Stokes, who gets redemption by heading it past the goalie. The Huskies extend their advantage up 3-1.

The header action continues for North, now with Juan Carlos Hernandez sending it to Luke Bouska who heads it in for the Huskie goal. Naperville North boys soccer scores four unanswered goals against Benet Academy to win 4-1. They’ll look to win a ninth straight Best of The West title, playing Naperville Central in the championship round.