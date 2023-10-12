Naperville North boys soccer secures a share of the 2023 DVC title

We enter the final week of DuPage Valley Conference play as the Naperville North boys soccer team looks to clinch a share of the 2023 DVC title. The Huskies host the Waubonsie Valley Warriors who enter tonight’s match on a two-game winning streak., while North remains unbeaten in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North dominates the first half

The Huskies go on the attack as Noah Radeke wins the ball back from Waubonsie and goes for goal. His shot hits the crossbar and Warriors goalkeeper Sebastian Herrera is able to get to it and the match remains scoreless.

A little later on, the Huskies now lead 1-0 as they push to add another goal. The Warriors try to clear the ball away, but it goes right to Huskie Josh Pedersen and he rips his shot into the right corner of the net to put the Huskies ahead 2-0. What a strike from 30-plus yards away!

The Warriors are looking to respond to get back into the match. Lachlan Ladd gets to the ball and blasts his shot from a distance, but Huskie goalkeeper Jack Bouska is able to scoop it up for the save.

Still in the first half and the Huskies aren’t done yet. Radeke has possession and he puts in some fancy footwork and delivers a cross inside the box. Herrera, the Warrior keeper, tries to catch the ball but can’t secure it and Niko Ladas is there on the rebound to bury it home for the Huskies. They take a commanding 3-0 lead going into halftime over the Warriors.

Huskies earn a share of the 2023 DVC title

The Huskies offense continues to stay hot early into the second half as Noah Radeke adds his name to the scoresheet. The Huskies are now up by four goals.

Free kick opportunity for the Warriors as Erick Maravillo looks on. He sends this ball towards the box for Cade Valek as he goes for the header, but his shot goes over the crossbar.

The Huskies look to add another goal. Radeke finds Joel Ruderman as he blasts his shot towards goal, but goalkeeper Abrahm Tiburcio comes up with a huge save on this one for the Warriors.

Defender Colin McMahon has possession for the Huskies and looks for Jaxon Stokes. He gets himself open to take a shot on goal, but Tiburcio gets an arm to it for another big save.

The Huskies however cruise to a 4-0 win against the Warriors and with that result earned a share of the DVC conference title with crosstown rivals Naperville Central who defeated Metea Valley 2-1.

