Naperville North boys soccer shuts out Waubonsie Valley to remain perfect in DVC play

It's a breezy evening at Naperville North as the Huskies have home-field advantage, taking on the Waubonsie Valley Warriors in this DVC boys soccer matchup. Both North and Waubonsie are undefeated in conference play at 3-0, with first place in the standings on the line.

The Huskies get on the scoreboard quickly

Five minutes into the action, and the Huskies look to break the early deadlock. Off Josh Pedersen’s corner, the Warriors deflect the kick, but the ball finds the foot of Kalen Gaccione, who sneaks it past Waubonsie goalkeeper Sebastian Herrera. North strikes first with a 1-0 advantage.

A few moments later, the Warriors look to equalize. Yasser Gomez passes to Emanuel Perea, Perea taps it to Gavin Byrne, who goes for the strike. North goalie Jack Bouska reels it in and makes a great save to maintain the lead.

The blue and orange keep the offensive momentum rolling as Josh Pedersen avoids Waubonsie’s defense and creates space for teammate Anthony Flores. Flores attempts the header, but Sebastian Herrera makes the stop for Waubonsie. We head into the halftime break with North up 1-nil.

Now in the second half, the blue and orange keep their foot on the gas pedal as Luke Bouska slides the ball to Dylan Healy. Healy’s pass sets up Josh Pedersen. Pedersen opens his account and cashes in. North is now up by a pair of goals.

Jack Bouska keeps the Warriors off the board

The Warriors try to respond. Off a Waubonsie cross, Dima Busuioc tracks down the ball, but his attempt is denied by Jack Bouska to keep the game at 2-0.

Josh Pedersen steps right up for the free kick, and he curls it right into the hands of Waubonsie’s Sebastian Herrera, who makes a much-needed save to keep the game within reach.

A few minutes later, Pedersen picks up the loose ball in traffic and curls it to Luke Bouska. Bouska’s strike is deflected by Herrera and cleared away.

Naperville North picks up another DVC victory

But Waubonsie is unable to get many more chances as Naperville North wins the match by the final score of 2-0. The Huskies remain undefeated in the DVC and improve to 13-0-4 overall. The blue and orange can clinch the DVC title with a win over Neuqua Valley on October 14th.