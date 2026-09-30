Naperville North boys soccer win a thriller at Neuqua

Conference matchups are so critical down the stretch of the boys soccer season, and the Huskies rose to the top in a very close game.

A tale of two sides clash at Neuqua Valley. The visiting Naperville North Huskies look to get back on track as they are winless in their last two matches. The Wildcats enter as one of the hottest teams in the conference, winning three of their last four games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

North leads early

Near the opening of the first half, Jake Hadaway of North is on a fast break. The senior’s strike sails high. A missed chance early from the Huskies.

Naperville North continues to set up shop on the Wildcat side of the pitch. Will Boniface isn’t able to put enough power on his effort thanks to the applied pressure of Neuqua’s Oliver Brosnahan.

A brotherly connection breaks the seal! Luc Schwanebeck takes a turn towards the middle and loops a pass near the net. His comrade Alec Schwanebeck uses his noggin to bounce the ball into the goal. The Schwanebecks give Naperville North a 1-0 lead, closing in on the midway point of the half.

A few minutes later, after a penalty in the box, Hadaway doubles the Huskie lead, shelving his shot into the top bins. The 2-0 advantage would remain heading into the break.

With the Wildcats on the ropes, they needed to land a punch, and fast. 10 minutes into the final frame, Brosnahan sets it up to junior Adil Jeffery, who lands his sliding shot. Neuqua looks to begin a comeback now trailing just 2-1 with nearly 30 minutes to play.

Wildcat senior Kalen Davis couldn’t stop terrorizing the Huskie backline. Davis sets himself up on four opportunities in just over the first 20 minutes of the second half but can’t get any to convert. The Huskie defense bends, but doesn’t break.

The Huskies hang on for the win

The Blue and Orange are on an attacking push with a little over 10 minutes remaining. Captain Dylan Healy centers it for Hadaway. His chance at a second goal is denied by Wildcat keeper Brendan Bauer.

Another dangerous run from the Huskies, who look to put the game on ice. Frank Morris travels into the right side of the box. The sophomore pulls his kick wide and out of bounds.

The seven-minute mark is around the corner, and time is of the essence for Neuqua to equalize. Davis again is deep in North territory. He gets a sliver of space and fires, but his launch towards the target is too tall.

The last gasp for Neuqua comes on a free kick. Brosnahan sends a rainbow to the back post where two Wildcats are waiting. Neither Hudson Harp nor Nicolas Carpio is able to get a good head on it. The ball skips out of play as Neuqua’s final good look at goal evaporates.

The Naperville North Huskies win in nail-biting fashion on the road 2-1 over the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. The Huskies improve to 7-3-3 with the victory and remain unbeaten with a 4-0 record in the DVC. The Wildcats fall to 3-5-2 overall and 1-2-1 in conference play.

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