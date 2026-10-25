Naperville North boys soccer wins regional finals on penalty kicks

The IHSA boys soccer regional finals arrive at Naperville North, where the Huskies renew the crosstown rivalry with the Naperville Central Redhawks. Central seeks revenge after a 3-0 loss in the regular season, while the Huskies continue on their state title defence. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks strike first

The Redhawks start out firing in the first half. Matt Gagovski passes to Pierre Mazza, who gets a good look at a shot up close. However, the ball hits off the crossbar, keeping the game scoreless.

With just 22 minutes left in the half, Central breaks the stalemate. Logan Godfrey charges upfield, crosses over to Brady Strang in traffic, and it’s Strang who redirects the ball in. The Redhawks lead 1-0 nearing the end of the first half.

Shortly after, the Huskies try for a goal of their own. Frank Morris lifts a kick high, but the ball sails just north of the crossbar.

Before the end of the first half, the Redhawks try for their second goal. Sebastian Martinez feeds Gagovski, who unloads a shot that is saved by Ziden Elganzouri.

Fast forward to less than 16 minutes to go in the second half, North gets an opportunity to score. Dylan Healy’s shot is blocked, but the ball is rebounded by Carter Joseph, who kicks the ball just wide of the goal.

The Huskies tie it up late

Now with under 12 minutes to go, North takes a 2-on-1 opportunity at the net. Jake Hadaway dribbles through the defender, kicks at the last minute, and it’s Calum Bohan coming in to save the goal from scoring.

Central doesn’t let up. Martinez looks for his moment, but Misael Gonzalez keeps the orange and blue in it with the block.

In crunch time with over 4 minutes left, the Huskies get their break. Dylan Healy retrieves the ball and sends a rocket into the back of the net. This chapter of the crosstown rivalry needs extra time to settle the match.

In the first overtime period, Martinez dribbles upfield. He finds Strang in front, but Huskie goalkeeper Gonzalez slides in to keep the ball away.

Central stays relentless with three minutes until the end of the first overtime. Martinez passes to Parker Brignac, who then kicks over to Gagovski, but before the ball gets over, Martinez charges towards the ball and sends it through. The Redhawks lead 2-1 going into the second overtime period.

Naperville North advances to the sectional semifinals

An incredible game continues to take a twist. Moments after the starting whistle, North gets on the board. Diego Hernandez creates separation from his defender and sails the ball high and in. It’s tied up again at 2-2 in an all-time classic.

Nearing the end of the last overtime period, Knox Held attempts to end the game, but the line drive ball is stopped by Gonzalez. The game now heads to penalty kicks to determine the winner.

Huskie Cam Brown is called to start the kicks, but his shot is saved by Wiktor Kopacki.

Redhawk Parker Brignac goes to the right corner for the first goal.

Next, Carter Joseph pulls off a nice hesitation stutter step and nails his shot to tie things up once more.

Logan Godfrey comes up next and has his shot blocked by Elganzouri.

Isaac Baria is up next for North and gets his shot through for another Huskie goal.

Central’s Liam Walsh comes up next, but the ball hits off the post.

It all comes down to Diego Hernandez’s shot. The Huskie lines up, fires, and secures an incredible comeback for the home fans.

Another thrilling chapter in the crosstown rivalry ends with a 3-2 win for the Huskies. Naperville North will play Benet Academy in the sectional semifinals at East Aurora on Tuesday night.