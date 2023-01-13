Naperville North boys swimming cruises to a DVC victory over Metea Valley

Naperville North boys swimming enjoys an impressive night in the water for a decisive victory over Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s time for DVC swimming action as the Naperville North Huskies are on the road facing the Metea Valley Mustangs in a big conference clash.

Huskies win first race of the night

We begin the meet with the 200-yard medley relay with the field mostly made up of Huskie relay teams and one of them manages to finish in first. The team of Jonathan Wang, Adrian Lam, Alvin Ng, and Trenton Polk wins with a time of 1:38.99.

Ethan Herscher wins 200-yard freestyle

Next up is another 200-yard race, but this time it’s the freestyle with four swimmers competing, which includes two Huskies and two Mustangs. Another North swimmer comes out on top in Ethan Herscher who finishes at 1:56.23.

North claims yet another first place finish

Time for the 200-yard individual medley and it’s once again made up of just four swimmers. The visitors get yet another victory as Wang wins his second race on the night with 1:58.96.

Jaeddan Gamilla ends the drought for the Mustangs

Up next is the 50-yard freestyle, which always makes for close finishes and this one is no different. The Mustangs finally pick up a win with Jaeddan Gamilla edging out North’s Alvin Ng by just one second.

Huskies’ relay team emerges victorious in the 200-yard freestyle relay

Back to the 200-yard races with the freestyle relay. Three of the four teams are made up of the Huskies and it’s no surprise that one of them takes first. The relay team of Ng, Wang, Adrian Lam, and Mason Hofmann takes this one with a 1:31.50.

Gamilla dominates in 100-yard backstroke

Now we have the 100-yard backstroke with only three swimmers competing in this race. One of them is Gamilla and once again, he takes the victory only this time, he wins by a landslide. Just under 13 seconds ahead of Huskie Alec Porch.

Jonathan Wang wins fourth race of the meet

Finally, we got the 100-yard breaststroke. It’s four swimmers battling for first place this time around and it’s Wang from Naperville North boys swimming getting the win with a time of 58.81. Lam, who won two races on the night, finishes in second. The Huskies cruise to a 105-56 road victory over the Mustangs.

