Naperville North boys swimming easily handles Metea Valley

It’s time to dive into a boys swimming highlight with Naperville North traveling to Metea Valley. The Mustangs celebrate senior night and compete for the first time in 2025. The Huskies look to begin 2-0 in the DVC after beating DeKalb back in December. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A nine-second win in the 200-yard freestyle and a .07 win in the 100-free

We start with the 200-yard freestyle, and the Huskies come out swinging. Max Fedorovskiy takes the lead and never looks back, finishing nine seconds faster than anyone else with a time of 1:50.32. Huskie Carter Seiple takes second and Mustang Jonas Reddington takes third.

To the short 50-yard freestyle we go, and right away you can see Huskie Jack Reif jump in front in lane 4. He gets the win with a time of 22.80, beating teammate Allen Xu by .81 seconds, and Mustang Ryan Williams by just over a second.

Let’s dive into the 100-yard freestyle, which is close throughout the entire race. Coming to the wall, it’s neck-and-neck with Metea’s Alex Liu at the top and Xu of North at the bottom. The Huskie just reaches the wall first, by a nail-biting 0.07 seconds. Huskie Jackson Faulk secures third place.

Naperville North boys swimming wins every race and remains undefeated in the DVC

We are now approaching the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Huskie team of Max Fedorovskiy, Mason Hofmann, Kevin Chen, and Xu take the lead early on and keep it throughout the race. Their time of 1:32.07 is about 2.5 seconds faster than Metea’s team of Sean Siwicki, Colin Louden, Liu, and Williams.

Heading into the 100-yard backstroke, the Huskies once again show their domination. Fedorovskiy picks up another win for North with a time of 59.01 seconds. Once again, Liu is right there for Metea finishing in second place by under one second.

As the night ends, we close it out with the 400-yard free relay. Naperville North’s Reif, Joshua Leu, Chen, and Fedorovskiy pull away from the rest, winning with a time of 3:25.55. In second place is Metea’s relay of Siwicki, Liu, Louden, and Sam Sinzheimer. Naperville North spoils Metea Valley’s senior night by winning every race and taking the final score of 130 to 49.