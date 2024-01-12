Naperville North boys swimming swims past Benet Academy and Metea Valley

Naperville North boys swimming was the host of a DVC dual meet Thursday evening against Metea Valley. Benet Academy also joined in on the action. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Norths opens the meet strong with three wins

The first event of the day in the 200-yard medley relay saw the team of Joshua Leu, Jonathan Wang, Ethan Herscher and Alvin Ng bring in first place.

Following the opening act, the 200-yard freestyle featured Naperville North’s Mason Hoffman who took first as the Huskies get off to a fast start.

The dominance for Naperville North continues into the third event of the night. Jonathan Wang maintained a comfortable lead throughout and took first.

Yuknis just misses out on two first place finishes

In the 50-yard freestyle, it was a close finish from Naperville North Alvin Ng and Benet’s Jake Yuknis, but in the end, Ng edges out Yuknis for the first-place finish.

Yuknis battles once again with Naperville North’s Ethan Herscher, for the finish in the 100 yard freestyle, but in the end, Herscher takes it. Metea Valley’s Sean Siwicki and Owen Simkins take sixth and seventh.

Time for another relay with the 200-yard freestyle. Benet’s team of Drake Cote, Jake Yuknis, Sam Larson and Aiden Hulett placed second and Keegan Glynn, Jim Campbell, Ben Dewart and Connor Dewart got fourth. Naperville North’s team of Maksim Fedorovskiy, Alton Rollins-Freemont, Joshua Leu and Alvin Ng placed first.

The Huskies finish off the night strong winning the rest of the races

In the 100-yard backstroke Metea Valley’s Owen Simkin finished fourth for Metea Valley, while Harlan Apple and Cote took second and third for Benet. Wang took first in the event.

For the final event in the 400-yard freestyle, Wang, Hoffman, Herscher and Leu was the team that took first. Hulett, Larson, Apple and Dewart placed second and the Mustang team of Simkins, Siwicki, Andrew Kashikhin and Alex Liu place fourth.

In the end, the host team Naperville North boys swimming, takes first place in the meet with a score of 239.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!