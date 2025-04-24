Naperville North boys tennis holds off Metea 4-3

It’s a windy afternoon on the court as Naperville North boys tennis travels to Metea Valley. The Huskies came out on top on senior night last week against Naperville Central, while the Mustangs pulled out a close win against Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North boys tennis and Metea split in doubles

We begin with one doubles, featuring North’s Aarush Bhardwaj and Aaron Yang against Metea Valley’s Ameya Tyagi and Rish Railkar.

Both teams come out swinging with strong back-and-forth returns, but it’s Tyagi and Railkar who take control, winning both sets 6-2 to secure the win in one doubles for the Mustangs.

Next up is two doubles, where North’s Noah Eun and Aayush Puntambekar take on Metea’s Royce Lalani and Kaushik Nanduru.

The Mustangs get on the board first with Nanduru attacking the net and driving it down the line for a clean point. But the Huskies respond in the first set, with Puntambekar jumping up for a solid overhead that helps them take it 6-4.

In the second set, both teams trade tough backhand returns, but Metea lands a key point with a smooth shot to the baseline. Still, Noah Eun closes it out late with a strong finish, winning the second set 6-2 to give North the match.

Ritvik Korrapati wins the team match for the Huskies

Moving on to two singles, it’s Mustang Carter Donnelly versus Naperville North’s Yanson Lew.

Donnelly starts strong, delivering a sharp backhand to notch the early point. But Lew battles back, slipping a forehand past Donnelly for a response. The Huskie keeps his momentum going and takes both sets 6-4 and 6-3 for the victory.

The final match of the day is one singles: Ritvik Korrapati from North against Metea’s Mihir Arya.

Korrapati starts out firing, cracking a clean forehand past Arya to open the scoring.

Arya doesn’t back down, returning the favor with a crisp volley at the front of the net.

The Huskie freshman stays locked in, building a rhythm and taking the first set 6-1.

Arya responds with a well-played second set, winning it 6-4 to force a deciding third.

In the final frame, both players stay steady with deep returns and hustle, but it’s Korrapati who finishes strong, sealing the deal to win the third set and the match.

It’s a competitive day of tennis, but in the end, Metea Valley comes away with a narrow 4-3 win over the Huskies.