Naperville North boys tennis powers past rival Naperville Central

Naperville North boys tennis dominates its crosstown rival Naperville Central Redhawks in a 6-1 win at home.

The third time is the charm for Naperville North hosting Naperville Central boys tennis after the previous two matchups were rained out.

Huskies and Redhawks with competitive battles in the doubles division

We begin with three doubles where Brandon Speckmann and Zach Highhouse from Naperville Central face Sujit Vellanki and Rohith Koneru from Naperville North.

Speckmann serving in the first set. A good back and forth at the net before Highhouse slams a shot down for the point.

Koneru now serving in the far court as Vellanki pounces for the smash. Huskies take set one 6-2.

North looking to pull away in the second set. Vellanki slams down a smash that takes a high bounce. Highhouse tracks it well and gets it back over with a lob through the wind. Koneru then blasts a fantastic backhand that lands inbounds. It’s a two set win for North, 6-2, 6-2.

Jumping over to number one doubles with a great matchup between Daniel Rabinovich and Vincent Yin from Central and Dovy Jasinauskas and Nathan Lee from North.

The Redhawks get off to a great start with all four players moving around the court and hitting the ball well. Vincent Yin with a quick reaction off a Jasinauskas return that pops over the head of Lee and lands in play for the point.

Central looking to keep it rolling. Rabinovich with a low, sinking shot that Lee sends to the back corner. Yin gets around for a ferocious backhand that he sends down the line for another point.

Naperville North looking to respond. Lee slices a shot that is run down by Yin. Jasinauskas then fires one home that deflects off the Redhawk for a point. Huskies take set one 6-3.

Lee smashes a return down to the ground which bounces away for the point. The Huskies take the one doubles win, 6-3, 7-5.

Central bounces back with a hard fought win in two doubles

Another great battle at two doubles with Akash Bansal and Luke Fernandez for North against Jeremy Zhao and Peter Paik from Naperville Central.

Redhawks serving in the near court and we see some great returns right near the net at a furious pace. Eventually Fernandez finds the net and the point goes to Naperville Central, who takes set one 6-4.

In the second set, Fernandez serving in the near court and look at Akash Bansal with the spin move at the net. Eventually Fernandez forces the error on a return and the Huskies get the point.

Some really great rallies in this matchup with both teams working hard to gain the edge. The Redhawks working against the wind for this point and eventually using the elements to their advantage with a short shot that the Huskies can not get to in time. Paik and Zhao win two doubles in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

Naperville North takes control in the singles category

One singles pits Aarush Bhardwaj from Naperville North against fellow sophomore Rohan Jha.

Jha serving in the far court and he gets his opponent moving across the court. Bhardwaj briefly loses his footing but does a nice job getting back for the return. But Jha stays ready and smashes it back out of reach for the point.

Now it’s Bhardwaj who takes control. After a strong serve and a good backhand, the Huskie rushes the net for the smash and the point. He takes the win 6-2, 6-1.

Two singles ends the day with Emil Nehan from Naperville Central against Brandon Dumbell, who has been moving between singles and doubles all season.

After a serve from Dumbell in the far court, the two opponents stay near the back line for this volley. Eventually, it’s Nehan with a strong forehand that gets past the Huskie junior for the point.

Later in the opening set, Nehan drifts closer to the net and attempts to lob one over the head of Dumbell. However a overhand return finds its mark and Dumbell the first set, 7-5.

In the second set, Dumbell picks up the ace to help secure the straight sets victory, 7-5, 6-1. The Huskies earn the team victory as well.

