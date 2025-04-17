Naperville North boys tennis sweeps Naperville Central on senior night

Naperville North boys tennis celebrates Senior Night as they host rivals Naperville Central. The last time these two teams met, it went down to the wire with Naperville North coming out on top in a 4-3 victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North boys tennis starts the day strong in One doubles and one singles against Central

Starting off with one doubles between Redhawks Christian Coleman and Oscar Riddle, and Huskies Aarush Bhardwaj and Aaron Yang.

After the Huskie serves, Yang gets a nice touch behind his racket. Riddle sprints towards the net to keep the rally going and places it short. Yang plays it smart by aiming his shot where no Redhawk can return.

Later in the first set, Coleman serves for Central. The Huskies return with a tough shot while keeping it in play. Coleman does well on this one, getting enough air underneath his shot as it bounces in play for the score.

In the second set, North has the chance to get the two-set victory. A back-and-forth starts as the North duo slowly pushes towards the net. Yang puts an end to the rally as his shot bounces past Riddle for the score. Bhardwaj and Yang win both sets for North, 6-1, 6-3.

One singles action as North’s Ritvik Korrapati takes on Central’s Nick Tangdahl.Korrapati serves for North as Tangdahl starts a rally between the two. Tangdahl approaches the net and sends a nice shot to the opposite side for the score.

In the second set, Korrapati has the chance for a two-set victory for the blue and orange. After the Redhawks serve, Tangdahl and Korrapati go back and forth. Korrapati puts an end to the back and forth as his return is out of Tangdahl’s reach. Korrapati wins it in two sets, 6-4, 6-3.

North’s Joshua Eun and Aarav Soni defeat Tai Nghiem and Raghu Kannan in three sets

North’s Joshua Eun and Aarav Soni line up against Central’s Tai Nghiem and Raghu Kannan in three doubles.

Eun serves towards Nghiem as the two rally back and forth. Kannan uses his backhand on his return towards Soni and Raghu goes up high for the return, but the Huskies keep it in play. From the back line, Nghiem sends a nice shot along the corner for the score.

Later on, Nghiem serves towards Eun, who goes back and forth with the Redhawk on several returns. Nghiem keeps the rally going as Soni attacks the net as his shot bounces short for the point. After splitting the first two sets, we go to a third set.

Going down to the wire, Eun looks to close the match out for North in the tiebreaker. After Eun’s serve, Nghiem and Eun go back and forth from the back line. After a few returns, the rally comes to an end as the Redhawk can’t keep the rally going. Eun and Soni win another match for North, winning set one, 6-2, and the third set tiebreaker, 12-10.

Closing the day out with three singles between Redhawk Nolan Getting and Huskie Max Buxbaum. Getting and Buxbaum send shots to the corner as the rally continues. Getting moves up towards the net and sends a strike towards the back line for the score.

Moments later, Buxbaum and Getting play closer to the net as Getting acrobatically returns a few tough shots to keep the play alive. Buxbaum’s return bounces out of Getting’s reach for the point.

Into the second set, Buxbaum and Getting send a few returns back and forth. The Redhawk gets a nice touch on his return, attempting to play it short, however, Buxbaum is able to keep the rally going as Getting sends it right back, allowing the Huskie to play it short for the point. Buxbaum goes on to win the match for the Huskies, 6-3, 6-4.

Naperville North defends its home court on senior night, winning every match for a 7-0 victory.