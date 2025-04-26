Naperville North boys volleyball outlasts Central in three set crosstown clash

Naperville North boys volleyball hosts Naperville Central in a crosstown matchup. Both teams are looking to bounce back after losses earlier in the week—Central fell to Neuqua Valley, while North dropped a match to Benet Academy. These teams split their season series in 2024. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks take early lead in set one before holding off a late Huskie charge

We start the first set tied at 2 before Ryder Erdmann rises up for a big kill to give the Redhawks the edge.

The back-and-forth continues. Teddy Bramlett elevates and slaps one over to help Central regain the lead, now 4-3.

The Huskies trail by three, but senior Andrew Sullivan delivers a powerful kill to give his team a boost.

Later in the set, Erdmann is at it again—this time with a thunderous spike that stuns the Huskie defense.

Naperville Central leads 14-8. Krystian Kopacki sends one toward Huskie territory. Owen Hoag tries to keep it alive with a looping return, but Lucas Hayes finishes the point with a block to extend the lead to 15-8.

Trying to chip away, North turns to Ermuun Batchuluun, who comes in strong with a kill to close the gap.

Still, Central stays in control. Robert Ruthig goes up high and smashes it down to make it 19-12 Redhawks.

Set point for Central, and Lucas Hayes finishes the job with a clean kill. The Redhawks take the first set, 25-22.

North fires away in the second set to force a deciding third

On to the second set—Henry Allman kicks things off with an ace for Naperville Central.

North stays close. Adam Hartung delivers a hard-hitting kill to tie things up at 8-all.

The Huskies take a slim lead, and Steven Robbins adds to it by deflecting a Redhawk pass for a point.

Later, Cade Falkman sets up Hartung for another monster spike to extend the Huskie lead to 17-12.

The Redhawks fight back, with Isaac Merz delivering a point to make it 19-16.

Two points later, North is still out front. Grant Anderson delivers a strong kill off the assist from Batchuluun and Falkman. The Huskies hold on and take set two, 25-22.

Naperville North boys volleyball takes set three and the match against Central

Into the deciding third set we go—Hartung opens up with an ace to set the tone for North.

Central responds with a serve from Merz that’s mishandled by Kieran Neill, setting up Robert Ruthig, who capitalizes with a quick kill.

North leads 7-6, and Nick Sherrow makes it 8-6 with a solid strike for the point.

Ermuun Batchuluun keeps the momentum going, powering through with another kill.

The Huskies continue to roll as Hartung crushes another kill to widen the gap.

Central looks to stay alive, but Merz’s shot is denied at the net by Drew Kain and Steven Robbins, who combine for the match-ending block.

Naperville North wins the third set 25-17, taking the match in three and claiming crosstown bragging rights.