Naperville North boys water polo brings home first state trophy since 2014

The IHSA boys water polo state third-place game features Naperville North, who is coming off a tough 8-7 semifinal loss to Stevenson but can still end its season with a win. Whitney Young is the opponent, as the Dolphins are in the state series for the fourth time in school history.

Huskies take their anger out early

The Huskies immediately take out their frustration with Jack Rief, who pulls an aggressive skip shot for a 1-0 lead.

Then Mason Hofmann thinks he’s going to score but lobs it to Caden Tsao and scores a quick one.

4-0 dogs and now Hofmann gets his golden opportunity so he skips it in to cap off a dominating first quarter for the blue and orange.

Dolphins get a spark from Luca Spacic

The Dolphins have a little spark going with Luka Spacic who taps it in after nice lob and they are on the board.

Then Spacic tries again and his shot of post and in. Dolphins show some fight down 6-2.

North feeds off that and Brett Grady pulls a pump fake and fires that ball into the back of the net to grow the lead to 7-2.

A few possessions later Grady adds on another one with a skip shot and it’s 9-4 Huskies.

Whitey Young keeps up the fight before the break, and it’s Ricky He shooting towards the corner, and the Dolphins are down 9-5 after two quarters.

New half, same Huskies, and once again Hofmann continues his strong game with another goal.

The price is Reif when Jack Rief is in the pool because he scores another goal with ease.

The Dolphins are doing everything they can to stay alive, and Ryan Choi throws it in, resulting in a 14-9 deficit.

Naperville North boys water polo finishes third

However, it was business as usual from the start for the Huskies as Hofmann throws in the dagger and Naperville North takes home the boys water polo third place spot after a 17-9 and earn their 31st win of the season. This is the first state trophy for the Huskies since 2014 but the first for head coach Kelly Reif. Lyons Township wins the 2024 state championship over Stevenson.

