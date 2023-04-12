Naperville North boys water polo cruises to 17-3 victory over Metea Valley

We got boys water polo action at Metea Valley High School where the host Mustangs face the Naperville North Huskies in a DVC matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North gets off to fast start

First quarter, Brett Grady passes to Jack Reif who fights his way to the net and is able to put in the first goal of the night for the Huskies.

Not long after, Adrian Lam tosses a nice pass to Mason Hofmann who catches and scores. Naperville North boys water polo with an early 2-0 advantage.

It’s Hofmann again this time looking for an open man. He finds Grady right in front of goalie Owen Bickner and he bounces it past him into the net. It’s now a four-point lead.

North keeps its hot start going as Hofmann and Lam connect again for the goal. They lead 5-0 after the first quarter.

Huskies continue to stretch out the lead

In the second, it’s more of the same. Jacob Podkasik tosses it to Jack Reif who spins off his defender and lofts a pretty lob shot to the net. Huskies now up 6-0.

The sophomore wasn’t done. This time he takes the pass from Jason Xu and quickly flips it in for another goal. They’re on a roll as they lead by eight.

After a foul is called, Youssef El Touny looks to finally get Metea on the board on a penalty shot, but Caleb Uson denies him.

Huskies look to keep pouring it on. Tyler Bresnick misses on his shot attempt, but Jason Xu tracks it down and taps it in. North up 11-0.

A few minutes left in the first half, Brett Grady fakes out the goalie and passes to Xu for another goal. They’re just dominating this one.

Then Mason Hofmann throws it across the pool and the ball is skipped to Jacob Podkasik for the beautiful backhand goal. Naperville North cruises to a an easy 17-3 victory over Metea Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!