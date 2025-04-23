Naperville North boys water polo defeats Neuqua to be crowned 2025 DVC champions

More DVC action as the Naperville North boys water polo takes on Neuqua Valley. Naperville North enters the night 3-0 in conference play with a 14-6 conference win against Waubonsie Valley a week ago. Neuqua Valley enters with a 1-2 conference record after dropping their last matchup against Waubonsie Valley, 17-13. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley boys water polo looks to spoil North’s undefeated DVC season

The Huskies start off the night with the ball as they look to make a statement early. Senior Mason Hofmann finds Jordan Riordan near the net, who sneaks it past the goalie for the game’s opening score.

Moments later, North is on the attack as Jack Boudeman finds Hofmann whose shot finds the right corner for the score. The Huskies lead 2-0 just over a minute into the game.

Later on in the quarter, the Wildcat offense looks to take the lead after trailing early. Declan Puacz gets the right angle on his shot for the score as the Wildcats lead 3-2.

Nearing the end of a back-and-forth first quarter, Puacz is able to get his shot off despite the contact as he gets his second score of the game. At the end of the first quarter, Neuqua leads 5-4.

Huskies take the lead and go on another 4-0 run

Early in the second quarter, after a defensive stop, Boudeman passes it to Jack Reif who finds Hofmann one-on-one against the goalie. Hofmann attacks the left corner to add another score for the blue and orange as they lead 7-5.

Needing to put an end to North’s 4-0 run, Neuqua’s Colin Mulligan attacks the corner which is just out of the reach of the goalie for the score as Neuqua trails 8-6.

Wildcat Alex Melone is swarmed by a pack of Huskies but is able to maintain possession as he passes to Rocky Chan. Chan swings the ball back out to Mulligan who gives it back to Melone who taps in an amazing right-handed shot for the score.

With under a minute remaining in the first half, North looks to extend the lead. The ball finds its way to Reif as his shot bounces past the goalie for the score. The Huskies end the first half on a 4-0 run as they lead 12-7 going into the second half.

Naperville North boys water polo takes care of Neuqua in a high-scoring affair

Early in the third quarter, Melone looks to get things going for the Wildcats and does as his shot sneaks through the North defense, as the goalie is unable to get it out of the net for the score.

The Wildcat offense needs a spark to cut into the Husky lead. Neuqua keeps possession as Milan O’Connor brings home another score for the blue and gold as the Cats trail 15-9.

Two minutes remaining in the quarter, with North still in control. Jack Reif throws up a lob to Caden Tsao, who bounces his shot in for the goal as North is pulling away with a 19-10 lead.

Jacob Podkasikis keeping the firepower going for North with the third quarter winding down. His shot finds the back of the net for his second goal of the game as North leads 21-10 going into the final quarter.

After two missed shots, Puacz isn’t showing any signs of quitting as he gets in front of the goalie and taps in his shot for another goal.

Nearing the end of the fourth, North looks to put the game away. Hofmann is having himself a night with another score, tallying his ninth goal of the game.

Naperville North is the 2025 DVC conference champions after their victory against Neuqua Valley, 22-12.