Naperville North boys water polo pulls away for the victory over rival Naperville Central

Naperville North boys water polo takes control in the second half to pick up a big victory over rival Naperville Central.

We got a crosstown showdown in the pool at Naperville North boys water polo where the Huskies play host to the Naperville Central Redhawks. Last season, North won two out of three matchups, including its thrilling victory in the sectional championship.

Both teams going back and forth

Just over a minute into the action, Nick Simon passes it over to Jack Gervase. He loads up and fires it in the corner of the net for the first goal of the game. Central takes a quick 1-0 lead.

A minute later, Mason Hofmann has a breakaway. He gives Ross DeZur a couple pump fakes, then lofts it over his head for the goal. It’s knotted up.

The Huskies have possession again. Hofmann passes it to Jack Reif in the middle and he slings it by the goaltender. North takes a 2-1 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter.

With under a minute in the quarter, Nick Simon takes a shot that gets deflected and lands in front of the goaltender Caleb Uson. He tries to haul it in but Adrian Lam battles for it and tosses it over his head for the goal. It’s tied up again.

There’s now less than a minute to go in the half and Central has the ball again. It eventually makes its way over to Jack Gervase on the left side and he sends it into the back of the net. Redhawks back up 3-2.

Back on the other end, Jack Reif surveys the defense before finding Brett Grady for the goal. The score is tied at three heading into the halftime break.

Naperville North takes control

Fast forward to the second half, Mason Hofmann gets the defense to bite on a shot fake, then dumps it over to Varun Vaid and he nets the goal. The Huskies are back on top 4-3.

Minutes later, Hofmann has the ball again. This time he connects with Reif who quickly smacks the ball into the net for his second goal of the game. North extends its lead to three.

There’s now a minute left in the quarter and the Huskies have possession again. The ball finds the hands of Hofmann again. He sends a missile off the goaltenders hands and into the net.

With 5 minutes to go in the game, Naperville North moves the ball around the pool until Jason Xu quickly redirects the pass into the net. North goes on to take the 13-4 victory over Naperville Central.

