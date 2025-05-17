Naperville North boys water polo rolls over Neuqua and moves on to the Sectional Final

Naperville North boys water polo has won three straight sectionals, and this year, they are attempting to do it as hosts against Neuqua Valley. On the other side of the pool, the Wildcats look for an upset and avenge a 22-12 loss earlier this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North opens the IHSA Boys Water Polo Sectional Semifinal with a 6-0 lead against Neuqua

Four minutes in with an early 1-0 lead, the Huskies start to work it around and inside to Jack Reif, who scores to go up 2-0.

Looking to get on the scoreboard, Declan Puacz flicks it to Mario Valente, whose point-blank shot is stopped by the arm of Caleb Uson. Neuqua stays scoreless.

After a save late in the quarter, Uson sends it down the pool to Jack Boudeman. Boudeman is free to get close, rise up and shoot. His goal puts North ahead 3-0.

The Huskies’ offense starts to heat up as two quick passes set up Jack Reif, whose thunderous shot finds the net. 4-0 North, holding Neuqua scoreless in the first quarter.

Down 6-0 in the second, Puacz gets a quick steal and takes off on his own… They have a numbers advantage on the break, and the senior rises to fire home the Wildcats’ first goal.

Huskies extend lead to double digits and move on to play Waubonsie Valley in the Sectional Final

The Huskies didn’t let off the gas at all. Here is Reif being hounded by two defenders and still finishing strong. 7-1 North.

Here’s a perfect pass to start the break. It lands right in front of Mason Hoffman, who hustles ahead to free himself up. He raises up, pump fake! And he flicks it over for some style points. 9-1 North as they roar ahead.

For Neuqua, Puacz finds Milan O’Connor in front of the net; he slings it off the post, and it doinks in. North leads 10-3 now.

Here’s Reif working around the side of the net. He passes it to Hoffman, who muscles in another shot. North leads 11-4.

Already with a commanding lead in the second half, North takes possession again. Jack Reif is right where he wants to be and scores again. North takes it 19-9, without much struggle. They play Waubonsie for the sectional final.