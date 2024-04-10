Naperville North boys water polo scores 10 unanswered to beat Metea

Naperville North boys water polo welcomes in Metea Valley for a DVC matchup. The Huskies are one of the top teams in the state with a 16-2 record and are riding a twelve-game winning streak. Metea Valley recently fell to rivals Neuqua Valley and is searching for its first DVC win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

One minute in and both teams score one goal

In the opening moments of the game, North is looking to strike after the Metea exclusion. Jack Reif kicks it out to Jack Boudeman and it’s a Jack attack, as Reif gets it back to score the first goal.

The Mustangs are in the offensive zone and quickly string together some passes. It gets inside to Ryan Williams, who scores while fading away from goal. Not even a minute into play and we’re all tied at one.

Naperville North boys water polo scores 10 straight

It’s 2-1 North, and the Mustangs almost tie it up again, but Huskie goalie, Caleb Uson makes the save. He then throws a perfect pass to Brett Grady, who has a wide-open lane to the net. He beats the goalie and North’s up 3-1.

The Huskies offense is starting to heat up, watch how quickly the ball moves across the pool. Jacob Podkasik passes down to Caden Tsao, and he finds Mason Hofman steaking towards goal. The junior scores and North now leads 5-1 with just over three minutes left in the first.

North’s offense continues to flow in the first. After a couple of passes, Hofman gets it and fires into the bottom corner. He scores a first-quarter hat trick and the Huskies lead 9-1.

Metea Valley scores but the Huskie offense is too much

The game slows down in the second quarter, and there’s under a minute left until halftime. After the exclusion, Mustang Sam Sinzheimer gets the ball and beats out the goalie for the score. It’s 11-2 North as we head into the break.

In the third, Eli Peterson gets the ball to Sinzheimer and the Mustang once again throws one in with power. The Huskies still lead, 11-2.

Naperville North proves to be too strong for Metea Valley. With under three minutes left, senior Stefan Pavlovich gets the ball and scores the game’s final goal. The bench loves it and the entire Huskies team is loving its winning streak. Naperville North defeats Metea Valley 13-3 and extends the unbeaten run to 13 games.