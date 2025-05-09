Naperville North claims inaugural DVC girls lacrosse tournament championship over Naperville Central

The first-ever DVC girls lacrosse championship features Naperville Central and Naperville North going to war for this crosstown showdown. The Huskies look to sweep the Hawks after a 9-5 decision on April 16th, while the Redhawks and new coach Brandon Moriarty hope to continue their best season in over a decade with thirteen wins so far. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Huskies score early and often

The Huskies start the game strong working around the perimeter until Kenzie Wattles finds Helena Siska who sneaks her shot past the goalie for the first goal of the game.

Another Siska goal makes it 2-0 Huskies, and here they come in once again with Bridget Battagla scooping up the loose ball and feeding it to Merian Giese, who displays the underhand shot for a 3-0 lead.

Redhawks get help from Raquel Iampaglia

The Redhawks finally get on the board with Raquel Iampaglia showing off the bouncer after a slow start.

Central looks for another goal, but Husky goalie Ava Condos denies access to stop another swing.

More from the dogs with Edye Keen finding Eloise Malley who overhands a shot in for the goal. The Huskies hold a 6-1 lead after the first quarter.

The Huskies start the second quarter like they did in the first, with Clara Hanson scoring on the breakaway.

Central does give up because Tessa Williams regains control and lets the sidearm do its thing, resulting in a goal for the Redhawks. They still trail by a margin of 10-2 at the half.

Naperville North cruises to first ever DVC girls lacrosse tournament championship

The Huskies resume their dominant game plan this time with Kenzie Wattles using the long bounce shot that finds the net to push the lead to double digits.

This game is still all North as Wattle lobs to Bridget Battaglia who tallies another goal for the Huskies. Naperville North cruises to a 14-5 victory over Naperville Central, claiming the first-ever DVC girls lacrosse championship.

