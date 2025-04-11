Naperville North cruises by Metea Valley in a boys water polo matchup

Naperville North and Metea Valley meet up for a DVC water polo matchup. It’s the first game for both sides in the month of April, as the Mustangs look for a home victory after being defeated by Saint Charles North. The Huskies are 10-2, and they look forward to their upcoming tournament this weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Opening things right off the bat is Huskie Mason Hofmann knocking down the first points of tonight’s matchup.

Following the Huskie goal, the Mustangs try to respond quickly with a goal of their own; however, they are denied by Huskie goalie John Riordan who earns his first of many saves on the day.

The Mustangs aren’t going to let Riordan’s goalkeeping stop the offense from putting up points as sophomore Alex Bounds gives the Mustangs their first goal. They trail 2-1 early in the first quarter.

Hofmann looks to keep up with the scoring as he knocks down this long-range shot, putting the Huskies up 4 to 1. It forces a Mustang Timeout with 4 minutes left in the first.

The Huskies run the fastbreak with the man advantage as Jack Reif locates JD Sandford, who scores near the goal.

To end the first, Hofmann tracks down the loose ball and scores off a behind-the-back shot for North! Huskies lead 9-1 at the end of the first.

With the second quarter underway, Hoffman has a near-impossible angle, but that doesn’t stop him from rifling it top bins for the score! He would be the nights leading scorer with five goals.

John Riordan continues a solid night in net for the Huskies

The Mustangs look to keep the offensive attack alive, but Riordan denies the skip shot for another Huskie save.

The Mustangs do break through in the second, as freshman Colin Louden scores to the near post. North leads 11-2 at the half.

To start the second half, the Mustangs are on full attack as they attempt to strike but are denied a couple of times by Riordan. He does well in Net for North.

This game was pretty much wrapped up by Riordan’s back-to-back saves however, the Mustangs keep applying the pressure on offense. Logan Ray scores one bar down for a great goal! Naperville North improves to 2-0 after taking down Metea water polo, 16-5!