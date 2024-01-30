Naperville North dance secures another top 10 finish at state

Let’s head to Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, where we have our girls play of the week from Naperville North Dance. The Huskies were our lone local school to advance to the IHSA Class 3A State Finals. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Naperville North dance finishes inside the top 10 once again

In their performance, Naperville North impressed the judges and secured 10th place with a score of 87.72. It’s the fourth straight year finishing inside the top day at the IHSA finals.

What a great way to finish the season for Naperville North. Metea Valley, Waubonsie Valley, and Naperville Central sent their teams to the competition but did not get past the prelims.

