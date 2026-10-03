Naperville North flag football rushes past Glenbard North in the regional quarters

Naperville North entered the flag football playoffs in search of a win, and that’s exactly what they left with on Wednesday evening following a 27-8 win over Glenbard North.

Postseason flag football is in session at Lake Park High School for the regional quarterfinals. The Huskies of Naperville North take on the Panthers of Glenbard North on a rainy Wednesday evening as both squads compete for a spot in the regional semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Defenses set the tone early

Starting in the first quarter, Rashan Jarka of Glenbard North runs from the 33-yard line and sprints through a pack of Huskies. Lilly Kessler snatches the flag from Jarka as the Panthers pick up the first down.

Later on, Glenbard North’s Gianna Frcek hands off the ball to her teammate Elena Sanabria. The Panther starts running down low to get through the defense, but Siena Miller halts the Panther near the 20. At the end of the first quarter, we’re all tied at 0-0.

The second quarter begins with Frcek throwing to Isabel Carlson on fourth down. The ball almost gets intercepted by Mere Riordan, yet the rock tumbles and lands in Carlson’s hands near the end zone. The Huskies force another defensive stop.

Backed deep in their own territory, Isa Warren snaps the ball to Wilkey, but she drops the wet ball at the goal line, resulting in a 2-point safety for the Panthers.

Shortly after, Max Huang tosses a long pass to Sienna Miller, but Isabel Carlson jumps up for the deflection. The Panthers get another stop in this defensive battle

With the rain pouring on the field, Leah Carlson gets a complete pass from Frcek. Carlson makes her way to the end zone, extending Glenbard’s lead to 8-0.

Naperville North finds its footing

After being shut out in the first half, the Huskies are in the red zone. Naperville North’s Max Huang finds Mere Riordan for the touchdown. The blue and orange tie the game at 8 after a two-point conversion.

With about two minutes remaining in the third, Huang runs the ball to the left boundary line. Lily Banish stops the Huskie in her tracks, but the scamper is good for first down.

Huang has the ball in her hands and threads the needle to Riley Vogtmann, who makes the grab for a fast touchdown for the Huskies. Suddenly, Naperville North is out in front 14-8.

Huang and Vogtmann take the game over as the Huskies roll

The Huskies continue to dominate in the fourth quarter. Max Huang throws over to Vogtmann, marching her way to the end zone for another score and a 20-8 lead.

Now downfield, the Huskies have another chance to put points up on the board. Huang gets the snap and sprints her way past the defense. Glenbard North’s Jarae Stokes attempts to take her flag, but Huang slips by for the score. Naperville North closes out the regional quarterfinals with a touchdown and the 27-8 win. Naperville North will face Willowbrook in the Regional semifinals on Monday.

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