Naperville North football continues its hot streak with a narrow win over Neuqua

The Neuqua Valley Wildcats play their final home football game of the year. The Naperville North Huskies are the visiting team with high aspirations coming into the matchup. With a victory, the Huskies would finish the year unbeaten in conference play and up their win streak to seven in a row. The Wildcats will be looking to put a blemish on North’s strong season tonight and improve their playoff standing. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Drake Mennecke makes a big splash in his return

Past the halfway point of the first quarter, Neuqua hits big. Quarterback Drake Mennecke is back from injury. He fakes a pitch to his running back. The Huskies take the bait, allowing space for Mennecke to take off. The senior throws on the afterburners and goes untouched for a 51-yard house call! 7-0 Neuqua entering the second quarter.

Early in the next frame, North aims to put together its first scoring drive of the game. A strong run by tailback Brendon Wickert gives the visitors a spark. A big push from his offensive line gives him a lot of room to run on his way to a 20-yard pickup.

The Huskies even the score before the break

With less than six minutes to go before the break, the Huskie’s drive brings them deep into Neuqua Valley territory. Dante Colasante receives the snap and rolls out to his throwing side. The senior QB can’t find a target at first, until tight end Aiden Trasatt frees himself up downfield. The two link up for the touchdown. From red zone to end zone, Naperville North evens up the contest at seven heading into halftime.

After a scoreless quarter three, the Huskies look to break the drought. Just over four minutes remaining near the Wildcats 20, Colasante gives himself space from the Neuqua pass rush. Prior to being hit, he lofts the ball to wideout Shawn Kyereh in the end zone. Junior defensive back Alex Kapinus undercuts the receiver and snags the pigskin for an interception. Neuqua secures a crucial turnover to keep the game tied, but is forced to punt on their ensuing drive.

North gets a second crack at it with only a minute left to play. Inside the Wildcat 45-yard line, Colasante has to escape the pocket to avoid the Wildcat blitzers. His spiral is tipped into the night sky. Who’s there to grab it? None other than offensive lineman Craig Prentice. The junior races up the sideline and places his team just outside of the 15 for a magical 28-yard gain!

Charlie Neumann gives the Huskies the late lead

A few plays later, Charlie Neumann takes the inside handoff, bounces right, and follows Prentice’s block all the way to paydirt. North takes a 14-7 lead with only 43 seconds to go.

Seven seconds left, it all comes down to the final play of the ball game. At the Huskie 29-yard line, Wildcat backup quarterback junior Ben Travis eludes North defenders and moves up in the pocket. He heaves to the goal line but is picked off by Jacob Salameh as time expires.

The 14-7 triumph is one for the record books as this Naperville North Huskie squad becomes the fifth team in school history to go undefeated in the DuPage Valley Conference. The Huskies claim the title of 2026 DVC champions with their seventh victory in a row. Neuqua drops to 3-5 on the year.

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