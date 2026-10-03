Naperville North football cruises to a 42-14 win over DeKalb

Naperville North celebrates homecoming by dominating DeKalb 42-14 to improve to 6-1 on the season.

It’s Homecoming weekend and a pinkout to signify the arrival of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Naperville North as the Huskies look to party on with a win, sitting at 5-1. They welcome the DeKalb Barbs, a team that is searching for win number two of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies’ opening drive doesn’t last long, but for good reasons. Vic Tyson takes the handoff and knows where to go from there. There he goes down the sideline and finishes in the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown. Not a bad way to fire up the home fans.

DeKalb takes the field but also not for long. That is because LeBron Carrington throws into no man’s land, and Carmen Gehrs makes him pay with the interception. Huskies keep the score at 7-0 after one.

DeKalb hangs with the DVC’s best

The Barbs get the ball back and just give it to Brandon Williams. He gets a first down and much more, moving the sticks deep into enemy territory.

Then Carrington drops back and throws it up to Henderson Yarbrough, who leaps up to make a spectacular catch for the touchdown. The slam-dunk throw from LeBron to Yarbrough ties the game at 7.

On the ensuing kickoff, Shawn Kyereh receives the ball and gets a good return to put the Huskies in great field position.

Dante Colasante and Jack Zitko blow the door open

North quarterback Dante Colasante feeds off that by drawing up play action and hits his security blanket, Jack Zitko, who hits cruise control all the way to the end zone. The two connect again on the next drive to make it 21-7 Huskies at the half.

The Barbs have the ball to begin the second half but cough it up. Jake Brooks from North is in the right spot and recovers the pigskin for the turnover.

Colasante rewards their efforts, hitting Kyereh with the pass, who jukes his man and scores. It’s a 28-7 lead for the home team.

Naperville North football cruises to a 6-1 record

The defense is not done doing damage yet. LeBron tries the screen, but the ball bounces off Williams and lands into the hands of John Lyons, who houses it for the pick-six. A dominating 42-14 win for Naperville North secures the Huskies at least a share of the DVC title and clinches a spot in the IHSA 8A playoffs, as they improve to 6-1.

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