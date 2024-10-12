Naperville North Football earns playoff eligibility in shutout win over Neuqua Valley

Naperville North football returns home after winning two in a row on the road as the Huskies host Neuqua Valley. Last year’s matchup saw the Wildcats beat North 17-7 as Neuqua hasn’t lost on the road against North since 2014. The game is also North’s Salute to Service Night where the Huskies honor several veterans during the pregame ceremonies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North football quickly goes ahead 14-0 against Neuqua Valley

North’s offense picks up where it left off on its opening drive as Jacob Bell fakes the handoff and throws a dart to Chico Thomas who is pushed out of bounds after a 10 yard completion.

The drive gets them down to the one, where Rahsean Blake-Eiland pushes into the endzone for the touchdown as the Huskies strike first up 7-0.

North’s defense jumps in on the next drive as Kiet Truong is sacked and stripped by Gabriel Hill as the loose ball is picked up by Donovan Howard who is into the endzone for another touchdown to make it 14-0 North.

Truong temporarily leaves the game shaken up handing the spot to Drake Mennecke. On third and long he steps up and takes off trying to get the first down but is stopped just a yard short to set up fourth and one.

Neuqua goes for it as the give is to Andrew Barkley to keep the drive alive for the Wildcats.

Jacob Bell scores one on the ground and through the air for the Huskies

A few plays later, Mennecke goes for the home run shot but his pass is intercepted by Zach Mally who returns it from the endzone out to midfield. North is unable to capitalize on the turnover but the score remains 14-0.

Two North possessions later on third down, Bell gets hit as he throws and the catch is made by Nick Manzardo who is dragged down inside Neuqua red zone for a 23-yard completion.

On the very next play, Bell calls his own number and has a wide-open lane ahead of him. He takes the rock in for a 17-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 Huskies.

Then before the half, North drives down again where Bell throws deep and finds Brock Pettaway wide open in the endzone for a 21-yard touchdown strike, as Naperville North leads 28-0 at halftime.

Naperville North earns playoff eligibility after beating Neuqua 42-0

In the third on North’s second possession, Bell finds Manzardo on the wide receiver screen, and he shakes off the tacklers and is off to the races. He beats the Neuqua defense down the sideline and is in for an 82-yard catch and run touchdown to make the score 35-0.

Now in the fourth quarter, North looks to add more as Chico Thomas takes the handoff and pushes forward into Neuqua territory for a 39-yard run setting the Huskies up for a 40 burger.

The 40 burger special is given a few plays later as Bell finds the motion man Charlie Shinkle for a 6-yard touchdown catch as Naperville North is playoff eligible with a 42-0 win over Neuqua Valley. The Huskies will travel next week to take on Homewood-Flossmoor while the Wildcats are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

