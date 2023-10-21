Naperville North football ends Waubonsie Valley’s season with a 28-7 win

It’s the final week of the regular football season. Waubonsie Valley needs a win tonight in order to secure playoff eligibility in a rematch of last week’s matchup against Naperville North football. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North comes out of the gates hot in the first half

On the opening kickoff back to receive for the Huskies is William Korosec who sprints his way through the middle and down the sideline for a 90 yard touchdown. Naperville North takes an early 7-0 lead.

Luke Elsea’s turn with the football. He looks for Julien Johnson over the top but his pass is picked off by William Korosec who returns the ball 47 yards for the pick six. Naperville North now up 14.

Late in the second quarter now, Waubonsie faces a fourth down on the ten. Luke Elsea is looking for Trent Selby but his pass is tipped. The Huskie defense stands tall going into halftime with a 14-0 lead.

The Huskies take care of business in the second half

Waubonsie with the ball to start the third quarter. Luke Elsea throws a lopping ball that is intercepted by Luke Williams. A huge one handed grab by the Huskie senior.

Turning the big play into points is Naperville North. Jacob Bell hands off to Cole Arl who shoots through the gap sprinting 64 yards for a Naperville North touchdown. Huskies go up 21-0.

On the ensuing kickoff Tyler Threat is back for the Warriors. He catches the ball around the ten and he makes his way down the field until he’s stopped at the 35.

Next snap now for Luke Elsea. He steps back and fires over the top finding Trent Selby for a 34 yard touchdown. The Warriors now trail 21-7.

Jacob Bell back with the ball around midfield, he peels off to his left connecting with Ian MacConnachie who steps out at the 30.

The Huskies continue working down the field setting up Jacob Bell for a five yard quarterback keeper touchdown putting Naperville North up 28-7.

And that would be the final score, Naperville North football ends Waubonsie Valley’s season as the Huskies await their first round playoff matchup.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!